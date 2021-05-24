The first official teaser for Marvel'sEternalsis here, giving us our first proper look at the newest and oldest Marvel superhero family. The teaser showcasesChloé Zhao's eye for naturalism and how that will result in a different and fascinating addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser also made sure to boast the film's incredible ensemble cast that includesRichard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh,Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington, and Angelina Jolie.

The teaser trailer showcases the huge role the titular Eternals had on humanity's history, helping and teaching for thousands of years, but never interfering, until now. What were they doing during the Blip? Who knows, but judging by that hilarious bit at the end where McHugh asks who will lead the Avengers now that Rogers and Stark are gone, we will likely get a lot of crossover with the events of the MCU, and who doesn't love revisiting the same events we've already seen but from a different perspective?

This is the official synopsis for Marvel'sEternals:

"Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman."

You can (and should) watch the first teaser forEternalsbelow as we wait for its release date of November 5.

