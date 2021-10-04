Marvel is ramping up the publicity for their next film, Eternals, with the latest promo giving the closest look yet at the Deviants. The Deviants are an alien race that are the evil counterparts to the Eternals, immortal aliens sent to protect Earth by the Celestials. If this new 30-second spot is any indication, director Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland) will really bring in the action and animosity between these two opposite races.

While Marvel has given us many an intimidating CGI monster before, the Deviants look quite unique and unlike any that they have created. There's an extended shot of a dragon-like Deviant emerging from the ocean, which has been shown in the trailers before.

But there is also some new footage in this jam-packed 30 seconds, with a gorilla-like Deviant barreling towards Gilgamesh (Don Lee). It looks as if these villainous creatures will pose some serious challenges to humanity, as the Eternals need to deploy each of their unique powers and skillsets to fight them.

This spot focuses much more on the action of the film, whereas the previous trailers have focused more on Zhao's wide and reserved approach to the superhero film. Eternals looks vastly different from any kind of film Marvel has done before, with all of the trailers highlighting the various locations and people that will be incorporated. The film takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the Eternals coming together from their own lives and corners of the world to fend off 'the Emergence,' which occurred as a result of the snapped population returning back to Earth.

Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Lee as Gilgamesh. That deep bench of acting talent makes up the Eternals team, while Kit Harington portrays Dane Whitman, who eventually becomes the hero Black Knight. Zhao directs and also has a screenplay credit alongside Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The film takes its roots from the comics written by Jack Kirby.

Eternals hits theaters on November 5. Check out the new promo below:

