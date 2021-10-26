Kumanil Nanjiani has overtaken Marvel's advertising for Eternals, narrating a spot all about his character, Eternal extraordinaire Kingo. The comedic spot highlights the expansive and longstanding world of the Eternals, with the Infinity Stones being "but the shadow of a dream." While there's not a ton of new footage to see here, there are some new shots of none other than Kingo himself, as well as a nice display of the chemistry and camaraderie of this cast.

Nanjiani's narration and boasting are not appreciated by his fellow co-stars, particularly Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), and Salma Hayek (Ajak). The antics do take a step back just a tiny bit when Angelina Jolie (Thena) enters the studio, who is "one of the main ones," according to Nanjiani. As for the footage, there are some quick new shots of Kingo's Bollywood act, as well as some wide shots of the sun and outer space. These could very well be footage of the Big Bang, which could be backed up by the narration Nanjiani provides.

While not a major trailer or television spot, this new minute-and-a-half ad is a strong indicator of the Eternals' scope and the chemistry the cast has developed. The spot also further illustrates the unique powers each of the Eternals has, from Kingo's 'finger guns' to Makkari's super speed. And if the shot of the whole team lining up on the cliff is any indication, the Eternals are a fully-fledged team and not just assistants or helpers, as Nanjiani/Kingo may opt to think.

Eternals also stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. Kit Harington also appears as Dane Whitman, a human who eventually becomes the hero Black Knight. Chloé Zhao directs and also had a hand in the screenplay, which was co-written by Patrick Burleigh, and Ryan and Kaz Firpo. The Eternals are based on the Marvel comics written by Jack Kirby, with the film telling the story of their initial descent to Earth and the need to protect it with the arrival of the apocalyptic event known as The Emergence.

Eternals will premiere exclusively in theaters on November 5. Check out the new spot below:

