The Big Picture Eternity explores the complexities of committing to eternal love, with an all-star cast ready to tackle the consequences of such a decision.

Director David Freyne, known for his work on love-centered stories, is set to bring his expertise to Eternity, adding depth to the film's narrative.

The film is set to star Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner.

Starting a romantic relationship with anyone can be very complicated, and the decision for a couple to commit to each other forever makes things trickier. According to Deadline, that's the premise of Eternity, a new romantic comedy starring Milles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner. The three stars are ready to tackle the concept for A24 and Star Thrower Entertainment, with their characters living in a world where people must choose another person to spend eternity with, though more precise details regarding the plot of Eternity remain hidden under wraps.

David Freyne is ready to direct Eternity, after the filmmaker has spent the majority of his career tackling short films. The upcoming movie will need the experience of a director who has previously developed a story centered around love and the effects it can have on a protagonist, making Freyne the right person for the job. The filmmaker previously helmed Dating Amber, the coming-of-age story starring Finn O'Shea, Lola Petticrew and Sharon Horgan. The story centered around two closeted teenagers who agree to start a fake relationship in order to keep their true identities a secret.

In recent years, Milles Teller has remained booked and busy, becoming a part of one of of the biggest blockbusters from the past decade by portraying Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick. After flying around with Tom Cruise, Teller starred in Spiderhead, a psychological thriller by the same filmmaker behind the Top Gun sequel. On the other hand, Callum Turner was recently seen in the Masters of the Air miniseries, where he stepped into the role of Major John Egan. While their roles in Eternity remain a mystery, it'll be interesting to see how the performers tackle the premise of the upcoming project.

Elizabeth Olsen Beyond the Scarlet Witch

Close

Before starring in Eternity, Elizabeth Olsen conjured up magic in her career by starring as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as proven by the recent projects she has joined after the release of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the performer is ready to continue diversifying her career with a wide variety of roles. Olsen recently starred in Love & Death, the Max miniseries that followed the true story of Candy Montgomery. Olsen is also set to star in His Three Daughters, a drama written and directed by Azazel Jacobs.

A release date hasn't been set for Eternity. Turner's Masters of the Air is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Masters of the Air During WWII, five miles above the ground and behind enemy lines, ten men inside a bomber known as a "Flying Fortress" battle unrelenting flocks of German fighters. Release Date January 26, 2024 Creator John Orloff Cast Callum Turner Austin Butler , Ncuti Gatwa , Barry Keoghan Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

Watch on Apple TV+