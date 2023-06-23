Drive-Away Dolls, the upcoming comedy road film from Ethan Coen - flying solo as a director for the first time in a feature film - and his wife, Tricia Cooke, has been a long-gestating project for the pair. First announced in 2007 as Drive-Away Dykes with their friend Allison Anders to direct, the movie was finally confirmed in April 2022.

At various points, the movie was described as "a lesbian road trip project", similar in tone to the early 1970s exploitation romance films he saw as a teenager, and if this one is a success, then he's got more on the way - and one of them is already good to go with a finished screenplay.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Coen and Cooke discussed their loose "lesbian B movie trilogy" that's been in the works for the last two decades. Admitting that, since one is finished and the script for the second is complete, they felt they didn't have a choice but to go for the hat-trick of queer cinema, to the joy of millions around the world.

RELATED: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know About Ethan Coen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'

The Lesbian B Movie Trilogy

"Over the past 20 years, we've been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy," Cooke said. "Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we've made one of them."

"And we have another one written," said Coen. "The problem with writing two is then you're obliged to do a third because nobody does two. You gotta do a trilogy. I don't even know the word for two corresponding to a trilogy," he added, before confirming the second part of the loose trilogy would "definitely" be his next film.

The movie opens on September 22, 2023. It stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Matt Damon, and Joey Slotnick. Here is Focus Features’ official logline for Drive-Away Dolls:

This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

A Brief History of Lesbian Films

Lesbian films have a rich and evolving history, offering representation and narratives that reflect the experiences of lesbian individuals. In the early 20th century, due to social and cultural constraints, explicit portrayals of lesbian relationships were largely absent from mainstream cinema.

It wasn't until the late 20th century that lesbian films began to emerge more prominently. The 1980s saw a significant increase in independent productions exploring lesbian themes, such as Lianna (1983) and Desert Hearts (1985), which tackled lesbian relationships with greater authenticity and sensitivity.

In the 1990s and 2000s, cinema witnessed a surge in lesbian-themed films that achieved critical and commercial success, including Bound (1996), But I'm a Cheerleader (1999), and Imagine Me & You (2005). These movies depicted a range of lesbian experiences, from coming out stories to romantic comedies, showcasing the growing diversity within the genre.

In recent years, lesbian cinema has continued to succeed and flourish with films like Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013), Carol (2015), The Handmaiden (2016), and Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019). These films have garnered acclaim for their artistry, storytelling, and nuanced portrayals of lesbian relationships. Overall, lesbian films have evolved from subtle subtext to celebrated narratives, offering a powerful platform for visibility, representation, and the exploration of lesbian experiences throughout cinematic history.

You can watch the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls below.