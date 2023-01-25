Ethan Embry will join Batman's rogues gallery on The CW's Gotham Knights, playing the cryptic Arthur "Cluemaster" Brown. Embry's real-life wife, Sunny Mabrey, will play the villain's spouse, Crystal Brown. Variety reports Emby and Brown's casting as the Browns, who will be recurring characters on the upcoming CW superhero drama.

Arthur Brown is a beloved quiz show host whose pristine public image conceals his criminal activities as the conniving Cluemaster; his wife Crystal likewise maintains a sunny disposition, but conceals a dangerous addiction that threatens to tear her life apart. In the comics, Cluemaster first appeared in 1966's Detective Comics #351, where he was created by Gardner Fox and Carmine Infantino. A villain who deliberately leaves clues to his crimes, Cluemaster may be most famous for being the father of Stephanie Brown, a Gotham City vigilante who has operated as Spoiler, Robin, and Batgirl. Stephanie Brown will also appear on Gotham Knights, played by Anna Lore. A version of the Cluemaster previously appeared on The CW's Batwoman, where he was played by Rick Miller.

Embry began his career as a child actor in the early '90s, starring alongside Ed O'Neill in Dutch and Thora Birch in All I Want for Christmas. As the decade progressed, he took on teen roles, starring in That Thing You Do!, Empire Records, and Can't Hardly Wait. More recently, he starred in Damian Chazelle's First Man, the Daveed Diggs drama Blindspotting, and last year's Gerard Butler actioner Last Seen Alive. He has also been a regular presence on TV, with recurring roles on Grace and Frankie and Sneaky Pete. Cluemaster won't be his first role on the CW's stable of DC Comics shows; he also guest-starred as Johnny Thunder on Stargirl. Model-actor Mabrey broke through with a lead role in Species III, and has since gone on to star in XXX: State of the Union, Snakes on a Plane, and Hillbilly Elegy.

Gotham Knights (not to be confused with the upcoming video game of the same name) begins after the death of Batman. His adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) joins forces with the children of the Caped Crusader's enemies when they're framed for Batman's murder. In addition to Morgan and Lore, Gotham Knights will star Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Rahart Adams, with Misha Collins as Harvey Dent. Showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash will executive produce, while Natalie Abrams will co-executive produce; Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will executive produce. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Gotham Knights premieres March 14, 2023 on The CW. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.