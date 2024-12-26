When thinking about the greatest Christmas movies of all time, there are some iconoclastic favorites that often come to mind, such as It’s A Wonderful Life or White Christmas. However, there is also room for more broadly accessible genre films that have overt Christmas themes or settings, such as Batman Returns or Die Hard. War is certainly not something that anyone wants to think about during the holiday season, but the reality is that a holiday in the trenches was something that many veterans had to deal with when they were dispatched overseas. The powerful war drama A Midnight Clear explores the holiday season of 1944, in which the United States was on the verge of claiming victory in World War II.

What Is ‘A Midnight Clear’ About?

A Midnight Clear is based on the novel of the same name by William Wharton, who was loosely inspired by his own experiences serving his country in WWII. The film follows the United States Army and Reconnaissance soldiers including Knott (Ethan Hawke), Miller (Peter Berg), Avakian (Kevin Dillon), and Wilkins (Gary Sinise), who are tasked with navigating through an empty chateau that is near a German infantry line. Although they eventually gain contact with the German soldiers, they're shocked to find that their intended opponents aren’t actually hostile, as they understand that they are on the losing side of the war; instead, the Germans invite them to a friendly snowball fight and offer a chance to briefly lay down arms in order to celebrate the holiday season. Although it serves as a sign that perhaps a more peaceful future could occur, the two sides are drawn back into conflict as their respective anxieties begin to heighten.

The film offers a more complex understanding of history by showing how divorced the men in combat are from any understanding of why the war is actually being waged. Although Knott assumes that all the Germans he will meet are going to be vile fascists, he’s surprised to learn that a majority of them have little to no understanding of Adolf Hitler’s agenda and are young men just simply trying to return home to their families. The emotional cost that the war has on its soldiers who are separated from their families is a major theme in the film — although there are some instances of humor involving Knox romancing some local girls, there’s also a gripping segment dedicated to Wilkins confronting the death of his child back home. Although the holiday season allows these men a brief reprieve from the crushing mundanity of their service, it also forces them to contemplate what life will be like when they are deprived of their role in the war.

​​​​‘A Midnight Clear’ Offers a Grim Christmas Warning

The war thriller explores an authentic and harsh reality of battle, as it suggests that violence is inherent when no side claims victory. Although Knott and his soldiers are able to communicate peacefully with the Germans without ever breaking out into threats, the situation escalates when Wilkins believes that they are being deceived, and begins to act more aggressively. Despite the peaceful events that were held by Knox and his allies, the majority of the higher-ranked officers on both sides aren’t interested in forgoing their role in combat. As hopeful as the situation with Knox and his newfound German friends is, it’s ultimately an anomaly within a devastating conflict that does not often leave room for nuance.

A Midnight Clear shines a spotlight on a unique side of World War II, as there aren’t many war films that are so focused on the soldiers’ mental and emotional health. Waging a war comes with innumerable physical challenges, but it can also be quite oppressive to be trapped in an environment of violence without the reprieve that a holiday like Christmas may be able to provide. While it is certainly not going to raise the spirits in the same way that Home Alone or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are able to do, A Midnight Clear is an underrated war classic that is worth revisiting, especially during the holiday season.