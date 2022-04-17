Ethan Hawke is far more than just an actor, but he certainly has one of the most impressive filmographies of his generation. Between collaborative projects like the Before trilogy, excellent crime thrillers like Training Day, strong independent films like First Reformed, and even the occasional blockbuster like The Magnificent Seven, Hawke has navigated the ins and outs of Hollywood, and manages to keep picking interesting roles. That doesn’t mean he’s above appearing in low-budget genre movies like 24 Hours To Kill or Getaway just to pay the bills occasionally. He has sustained himself so that he can find time to invest in the projects he’s passionate about.

Beyond his film acting career, Hawke is a veteran television star, and recently earned some of the best reviews of his career for his limited series The Good Lord Bird. He’s also an accomplished playwright, stage actor, published author, and musician. Hawke has a hand in just about every artistic field, and as a result, his insights on craft are particularly insightful. It’s only natural that Hawke’s films as a director have focused on the challenges that artists face.

Hawke’s 2018 film Blaze spotlights the life of country musician Blaze Foley. It's his strongest film to date, and compared to other musician biopics, Blaze isn’t depicting a well-known performer. Foley hadn’t been properly appreciated in his own time, and the musician was tragically killed in 1979. Foley’s mix of blues, folk, and classic music made him a legend within the Austin music scene. Hawke adapted the novel Living in the Woods in a Tree: Remembering Blaze, and crafted a touching tribute that pays respect to his legacy.

Blaze was shot entirely in Austin, which is also Hawke’s hometown. It’s more than just the authentic locations that made the film feel realistic, as Hawke returned to many places where Blaze had actually performed. As a native, Hawke was able to insert area-specific terminology, in-jokes, and insights. He truly understood the collaborative nature of the Austin music scene, and how the ample environment raises successful musicians that generally don’t find an audience everywhere else. Blaze focuses on the nuances of the specific groups and studios without ever feeling like “inside baseball.” He creates an informative love letter that allows non-fans to engage with Blaze’s work.

The film reframes the events of Blaze’s (Ben Dickey) life after his death. Interview footage with recreations of Blaze’s circle of friends narrate the story, which mostly focuses on his relationship with Sybil Rosen (Alia Shawkat). Although the film prominently features Blaze’s friend Townes Van Zandt (Charlie Sexton), his involvement doesn’t overshadow Blaze’s story. In fact, including a well-known musician like Van Zandt highlights how close Blaze was to mainstream success, and how tragic it is that he never saw it.

Dickey’s cover versions of Blaze’s songs are excellent, and given his own experience, Hawke knows how to shoot a musical sequence. He catches all the right details in the crowd’s reactions and the progression of tracks to make the performances feel engaging. Hawke is also detailed in showing the recording process; it's only fitting that the voice-overs are also done in similar recording studios, and capture the same level of intimacy. His friends find themselves too overwhelmed with emotion at points, and get choked up. There’s a docudrama feel that’s rare, even among independent films.

The film primarily centers on Blaze’s rise to success, and how he avoided sacrificing his integrity when offered major deals. The idea that fame and success aren’t is apparent throughout. However, Blaze doesn’t embellish its depiction of indie music, despite Dickey’s inherent magnetism when he is performing. His struggle to make ends meet are shown in full detail, and it puts a strain on his relationship with Sybil. Thankfully, Rosen’s accomplishments are a focus. She isn’t treated like just an added love interest, but an admirable artist in her own right.

It's the chemistry between Dickey and Shawkat that makes the film so charming. Blaze can be temperamental, and his collaborators often lash out at his occasionally irresponsible behavior. The intimate scenes between Blaze and Sybil show what he is fighting for. Extensive time is paid to their daily activities, and how they move into their first home together. These details could have easily felt like padding, but Hawke uses them to show how Blaze and Sybil interact with each other and their work. They show the same studied approach to taking care of their home that Hawke does behind the camera.

Although he doesn’t glamorize the plight of an unrecognized artist, there’s a melancholy sense that permeates that Blaze is somehow “cursed” to misfortune. Hawke shows his resilience as he retains his spirits amidst mounting pressures to conform. It gives the film a fable-like feel, which is reminiscent of Blaze’s music. Blaze’s songs often tell personal anecdotes that feel inspired by the truth, although they are often dramatized. It’s only natural that Hawke does the same thing as a director. He doesn’t incorporate a lot of specific dates or exterior information; what’s most important is the music.

Actors-turned-directors often focus their directorial efforts on the world that they know; if a flashy debut by a well-known star feels out-of-touch, there’s perhaps a bit of truth to that. Thankfully, Hawke has the versatility to understand what it's like to make a name for yourself. Both tender and bittersweet, Blaze is an underappreciated gem that fans of Hawke should definitely check out.

