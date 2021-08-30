Acclaimed actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will share the spotlight as half-brothers in the new Apple Studios film Raymond and Ray. Directed by Rodrigo Garcia of Albert Nobbs and In Treatment fame, the movie focuses on the two brothers' reunion at their father's funeral and their struggle to overcome the years of miserable parenting he gave them. It's a story of reinvention as they work through their troubles with a sense of humor and deep, shared pain.

The film is produced through Mockingbird Pictures with Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón, one of the producers behind Gravity, at the helm, alongside Bonnie Curtis of Saving Private Ryan and Julie Lynn of Albert Knobbs. Executive producers Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will also work on the project.

This star-studded Apple Studios production joins a long list of films added to their Apple TV+ streaming service. Raymond and Ray will be featured alongside the Sundance award-winning film CODA and Emancipation, an anticipated project from director Antoine Fuqua and producer Will Smith. Other films coming to the Apple TV+ library include Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon which unites Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in starring roles; Finch, the latest film to star beloved actor Tom Hanks; and the Joel Cohen-directed Tragedy of Macbeth featuring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Hawke is also set to be in Moon Knight, an upcoming Disney+ exclusive releasing in 2022. With his inclusion in the series, Hawke officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that only came to be because of a chance encounter with the titular Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac, at a coffee shop. On the other hand, McGregor is starring as the first man to ever reach the peak of Mt. Everest in a new thriller fittingly titled Everest. An adaptation of the novel The Paths of Glory, the film launches in January 2022.

As of now, there is no set release date for Raymond and Ray, but we'll have more updates here on Collider when more comes out on this Apple Studios project.

