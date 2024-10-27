Paul Schrader has always worn his influences proudly on his sleeve, from Yasujirō Ozu to Robert Bresson and Carl Theodore Dreyer. Some of his films are so obviously inspired by the works of others that they could almost qualify as remakes, particularly First Reformed. Released in 2018 by A24, the film shares many similarities with Ingmar Bergman's 1963 drama Winter Light, from themes to characters to plot devices. Yet Schrader isn't ripping Bergman off, rather, he's reworking one of his best movies into a modern context. In this way, he's both paying homage to one of his heroes and exploring the ways in which, no matter how much things change, they stay the same.

‘First Reformed’ Has a Lot in Common With ‘Winter Light'

Close

First Reformed is a classic Schrader lonely man drama. In this case, the lonely man is Reverend Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), a minister at First Reformed, a small church in upstate New York that's being subsidized by the megachurch Abundant Life, run by Pastor Joel Jeffers (Cedric the Entertainer). Toller, who has taken to jotting his daily thoughts down in a journal, attempts to give council to a member of his congregation, Michael Mensana (Philip Ettinger). Michael's wife, Mary (Amanda Seyfried), is pregnant, and he thinks it's immoral to bring a child into a world that will become uninhabitable due to climate change. Toller tells Michael about his own son, a military cadet who was killed while deployed in Iraq, to assure him that it is worth having a child despite the risk. But Michael can't be moved, and Mary begins to worry he'll do something drastic when she discovers a suicide vest in their garage. When Michael takes his own life, Toller starts learning more about the chemical corporation that's backing Abundant Life, and plans to take dramatic action at the upcoming celebration of First Reformed's 250th anniversary.

The setup of First Reformed is almost identical to Winter Light, with Gunnar Bjornstrand playing a country priest trying to help a young man (Max von Sydow) who's worried about nuclear war. There's a pregnant wife (Gunnel Lindlom) begging the priest for help, a suicide, and a crisis of faith. Both films also share a lonely woman (Victoria Hill in First Reformed, Ingrid Thulin in Winter Light) who is in love with the priest and disgusts him with her neediness. In an interview with Slate, Schrader acknowledged not just the similarities to Bergman, but allusions to Bresson, Dreyer, Andrei Tarkovsky, Roberto Rossellini, and author Flannery O'Connor. "That’s the secret of creativity," he said. "You have to steal around. If you keep going back to that same 7-Eleven, they’re going to catch you. So you go over to the floral shop, the gas station that nobody ever goes to... you put it together and people say, 'wow.'” Schrader is hardly the first or only person to do this — Wes Craven famously mined Bergman's The Virgin Spring for his horror flick The Last House on the Left.

Schrader Has Always Paid Homage to His Heroes

Schrader first became famous as the writer of Taxi Driver, the nightmarish character study about a crazed loner (Robert De Niro) who decides to rescue a teenage prostitute (Jodie Foster) in order to give his life meaning. It was an obvious homage to John Ford's classic western The Searchers, in which John Wayne goes on a years-long journey to find his niece (Natalie Wood) after she's kidnapped by Apaches. But Taxi Driver was also born out of Schrader's own experiences at the time of battling loneliness and depression, and therein lies the great secret to understanding his life's work: it's a combination of whatever was obsessing him at the time and the films that inspired him.

In the case of First Reformed, Schrader saw something in Winter Light that could be revised into a modern context: a crisis of faith as the world faces annihilation, with global warming swapped out for the atomic bomb. Both films ask what role God plays — if any — in our modern society. Will God sit idly by as man destroys his creation? If God remains silent, is it our responsibility to save the Earth by any means necessary? It's sadly as relevant today as it was in 1963 when Bergman was wrestling with the same questions that would later obsess Schrader... and will surely obsess generations of filmmakers to come.

First Reformed In a narrative that combines spirituality with environmental and personal crises, a pastor faces a profound moral and existential dilemma after meeting an eco-activist couple. As he delves deeper into the environmental cause, his growing radicalization confronts him with troubling questions about his capacity for violence and his commitment to his faith. Release Date May 18, 2018 Director Paul Schrader Cast Ethan Hawke , Amanda Seyfried , Cedric the Entertainer , Victoria Hill , Philip Ettinger , Michael Gaston , Bill Hoag , Kristin Villanueva Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Paul Schrader Expand

First Reformed is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME