Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke to Star in Andrew Stanton’s Beatlemania Movie ‘Revolver’

Four-time Oscar-nominee Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) are set to play father and daughter in Andrew Stanton‘s Beatlemania-themed rom-com Revolver, Collider has confirmed.

Stranger Things scribe Kate Trefry wrote the script, which is set in 1966 and follows a teenage girl in Alaska who finds out The Beatles are staying at a local hotel en route to Japan, and tries to sneak in so she can lose her virginity to George Harrison.

Variety reports that Maya Hawke will play the infatuated and determined lead, while Ethan Hawke will play her father. The Hawkes will soon be seen as father-and-daughter in an episode of Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird that is slated to air this Sunday.

Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana will produce the coming-of-age film via their 3311 Productions banner. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance will handle domestic sales, with Endeavor Content taking international. So all three major agencies are invested in this one. That comes as little surprise, seeing as how Stanton has been developing this project for several years.

In addition to creating, writing and starring in The Good Lord Bird, Hawke can be seen in the relatively new indie movies Tesla and Cut Throat City, and he’s currently filming Robert Eggers‘ new movie The Northman. He’s also set to direct a documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Maya Hawke recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood as well as the indie drama Human Capital. She’ll soon be seen alongside Andrew Garfield in Gia Coppola‘s Mainstream, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Hawke is also set to reprise her role as Robin in Season 4 of Stranger Things, which resumed filming earlier this month and is expected to debut on Netflix next year. For the latest on the supernatural sci-fi series, click here.