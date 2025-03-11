Born in 1970, Ethan Hawke had a modest upbringing in Austin, Texas. During secondary education, he began taking acting classes and had aspirations of being a writer. After being admitted to Carnegie Mellon University to study theater, Hawke found what would be his breakout role alongside Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society. From there, Hawke received a steady stream of roles on the road to becoming the name he is today.

Ethan Hawke is widely recognized as one of Hollywood's brightest talents. His range when it comes to performing seemingly knows no bounds. Hawke has breathed life into a wide range of characters—no two performances of his are quite the same. With a career so accomplished, let's take a look back at this legendary actor's 10 best movies.

10 'The Black Phone' (2021)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Image via Universal Pictures

Set in a quiet Denver suburb in 1978, 13-year-old Finney Blake (Mason Thames) is abducted and held captive in a soundproof basement. Finney is the latest victim of "The Grabber" (Ethan Hawke), a sadistic serial killer who preys on children. Finney does, however, have an asset: a black phone on the wall of his cell that allows him to communicate with The Grabber's previous victims.

The Black Phone is one of modern horror's most twisted and especially unsettling movies, and Hawke's performance as The Grabber is the film's strongest element. From the mask the character dons to the slithery tone of speech, Hawke pulls out all the stops to make the viewer's skin crawl. With a sequel slated for release later this year, fans can rejoice over the return of a modern horror icon.