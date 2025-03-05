Ethan Hawke is an impressively versatile actor who has turned in great work in a host of genres. He has consistently chosen roles that challenge both himself and his audience, allowing him to flex new muscles and explore new spaces. As a result, he's grown a lot since his early days as a fresh-faced teenager in Dead Poets Society, delivering nuanced lead performances in masterpieces like First Reformed and the Before trilogy.

Beyond acting, Hawke has also ventured into directing and writing, showcasing his multifaceted talent. With all this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-see movies in Hawke's filmography. They range from science fiction to intimate drama, romance to crime thrillers, but all of them demonstrate the actor's depth and sincerity.

10 'Tape' (2001)

Directed by Richard Linklater

"You know, the past is never really past." Tape is an incredibly lean movie, clocking in at just 86 minutes, unfolding in real-time, shot on grainy digital video, using one location, and featuring just three actors. It sees Hawke playing Vince, a volatile volunteer firefighter who reunites with his high school friend, Jon (Robert Sean Leonard), in a seedy motel room. The tension escalates when Vince reveals he has invited Amy (Uma Thurman), a woman from their past, to join them.

Tape was adapted from a play, and it has a very theater-like presentation, sparse and minimalist. The stripped-back elements have a lot in common with the Dogme 95 movement. However, director Richard Linklater still puts his own personal stamp on it. Rather than being a hindrance, the limited setting amplifies the claustrophobia, and the unvarnished style makes everything feel more authentic. It all adds up to an absorbing, intimate drama.