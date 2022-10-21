Ethan Hawke is one of the most versatile artists working today. Although Hawke is best known for his collaborations with Richard Linklater, including Tape, Boyhood, and the Before trilogy (which he co-wrote), he’s also an acclaimed author, director, and stage performer. Hawke has written several acclaimed novels (including last year’s A Bright Ray Of Darkness), produced several off-Broadway stage productions, and directed several independent features. Just look at the versatile work he’s done this past year: he managed to co-star in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, direct the six-hour HBO Max documentary The Last Movie Stars, and pop up for supporting roles in both The Northman and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, just to name a few of his many projects.

Hawke’s versatility within various artistic fields informs his performances. Although Hawke often takes chances on strange projects, there’s an element of truthfulness in all of his performances, and it doesn’t matter if they’re as grounded as First Reformed or as eccentric as The Black Phone. In Rodrigo Garcia’s new dramedy Raymond & Ray, Hawke gets to pay tribute to his history with jazz and classical music. Knowing his personal interest in these genres makes Raymond & Ray a more enjoyable experience.

A Break From the Music

Raymond & Ray follows the story of two half-brothers (played by Ewan McGregor and Hawke, respectively) who reunite following the death of their father. Neither brother was particularly close with their old man, but Raymond insists that they go to the funeral. In their awkward first conversation, Ray admits that he’s given up his pursuit of music, and hasn’t played in years. In some ways, it feels like a more mature version of the character he played decades earlier in Reality Bites. He was once a young, hip contrarian, and now he’s just a bitter, middle-aged man.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor & Ethan Hawke Try to Dig Dramedy Out of Mediocrity | TIFF 2022

There’s a sense of deep longing within Ray that traces back to his break from musicianship. Within their brittle conversations, Raymond recognizes that his brother is still recovering from his struggles with addiction. It was a dark period in Raymond’s life when he gave up everything he loved, including his trumpet. Hawke himself is a scholar of jazz. In 2015, he starred as Chet Baker in the underrated biopic Born to Be Blue, and learned how to play brass instruments. This element of realism makes Raymond & Ray more personable; when Raymond is talking about the intricacies of nailing a note or carrying a tune, it feels like Hawke actually knows what he is talking about.

Hawke's Past Roles and Music

In many ways, Raymond’s character arc is a maturation of the themes that Hawke has addressed throughout his career. He has often paid tribute to the musicians that weren’t given credit in their time: he starred as the offbeat artist Tucker Crowe in Juliet, Naked, and directed the film Blaze about the forgotten country legend Blaze Foley. Although Raymond knows he may never “make it big,” he’s prevented himself from performing as an act of self-punishment. Similar to Reverend Ernst Toller in First Reformed, he denies himself what he loves most because he thinks it’s what he deserves.

Raymond’s mind begins to change when he receives a surprise inheritance from his father: a trumpet that must have cost his old man a fortune. Although he’s not willing to forgive his father for the pain he inflicted upon him, Raymond is willing to accept the surprising gift. Returning to music is what allows him to heal; he slowly grows more optimistic over the course of the film as he fumbles around with jazz for the first time in years. He begins to reconnect with his brother, begins to flirt with his father’s nurse Kiera (Sophie Okonedo), and accepts the strange revelations about his father’s past.

Image via Apple TV+

A Return to the Music

In one of the most powerful scenes in the film, both Raymond and Ray are forced to bid farewell to their father’s body before it is placed in the ground for good. Although they’ve spent the majority of the film being annoyed by their father’s intricate instructions about his funeral, both brothers find it slightly harder to say goodbye than they realized. At this moment, they both have to express themselves as the last act of defiance against the man who traumatized them. Ray turns to violence; he shoots a gun at his father’s grave, standing up to him for the first time. However, Raymond simply blasts a song from his trumpet at the burial ground. Staying true to himself is his best form of self-expression.

This is coupled with scenes that mirror the two brothers’ respective journeys as they begin to re-acclimate themselves to normal life. Ray finds love in a surprising place, and Raymond returns to a jazz club for the first time in years. Although Raymond has been feigning a sense of happiness for the entire story, it legitimately feels like he’s at ease when he’s at this familiar location. After a moment of hesitation, he takes out his trumpet and joins the band. It’s impossible to not think about Hawke’s personal comments about music and artistic expression in general. “Art’s not a luxury, it’s actually sustenance,” he said in a TED talk. “We need it.”

Hawke and McGregor are the type of actors that make even the most generic fare worth watching. Even though Raymond is the type of “quirky sibling” character we’ve seen countless times before, Hawke’s personal connection to music makes the film much more powerful.