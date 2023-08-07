The Big Picture Ethan Hawke's novels, such as Ash Wednesday, have the potential to be cinematic adaptations because of their relatable and honest stories about romance.

Hawke's work in projects like Reality Bites, Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, and Strange Way of Life with Pedro Pascal aligns with the types of relationship drama in his novels.

Hawke's novels explore unique genres, including exciting historical eras and an aging actor's personal experiences, which could be translated into compelling films that reflect his own versatility as an actor, writer, and director.

Ethan Hawke is much more than an actor; he’s one of the most singular voices in American art and literary culture and has made his talents evident in multiple fields. Hawke has co-written many of the films that he stars in (including Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy), directed several films (such as the underrated musical gem Blaze), directed and starred in many stage plays, created documentaries like The Last Movie Stars, and regularly appears in a good mixture of studio action films, direct-to-VOD thrillers, and the independent projects that he’s clearly so passionate about. Hawke has seemingly done it all, but some of Hawke’s fans may not know that in addition to writing films, he’s also authored several novels since the late 1990s. If Hawke is looking to make a splash as a director once again, many of his novels would be ripe for him to adapt.

Ethan Hawke Understands Romance

Hawke has always been a great romantic lead, and has shown that he understands how romance and relationships evolve over time. This is more than obvious in the Before films, as they frankly examine the relationship between a couple over the course of nearly two decades. Hawke understands that things change over time, and while the passions of youth may die down, someone isn’t able to be completely honest with their partner until they reach a certain age. Hawke has played the romantic lead at nearly every stage of his career, which stretches from 1994’s Reality Bites all the way to this year’s Pedro Almodovar short film Strange Way of Life. It only makes sense that a lot of his novels that have the potential to be cinematic have been about romance.

While Hawke’s debut novel The Hottest State is an interesting piece of fiction from a first-time author that he did adapt for the screen in 2006, his 2002 follow-up Ash Wednesday is worthy of more consideration for its feature film potential. Ash Wednesday is a rather intimate novel that, similar to the Before films, consists almost entirely of conversations between two lovers. The novel follows the AWOL serviceman Jimmy, who must take an extended road trip across the country with his girlfriend Christy when she reveals that she’s pregnant with his child. It’s a very relatable story about two young lovers that find themselves in an unavoidable situation, and are forced to be frank with each other for the first time in their relationship. Hawke’s characters speak similarly to the way that he does; they’re eloquent but emotional, and honest in a way that is almost disarming.

The cinematic value in novels like Ash Wednesday is that it could conceivably be made as a low-budget, independent feature. There isn’t anything necessary other than two charming young leads, a few practical locations, and some creativity behind the camera. This is the sort of project that Hawke stars in all the time. Even outside his work with Linklater, Hawke appears in low-budget relationship dramas like Raymond & Ray or Juliet, Naked all the time. It’s clearly where his interest lies as an actor and author, and it wouldn’t make sense for Hawke’s directorial work to be any different. Many actors struggle with their transition to directing when they attempt to create larger projects that they don’t have the technical expertise to handle, but Hawke’s directorial work thus far has mostly consisted of smaller projects like 2001’s Chelsea Walls.

Given the state that the industry is in right now with both the SAG and WGA strike, indie films like the ones that Hawke has directed aren’t just welcome, but necessary. The parameters of the strike dictate a majority of the decisions that are made on buzzy studio projects, and the only way for creatives to express themselves is through working outside of the studio system. For the time being, indie cinema is the only cinema that’s being made. While it still remains challenging for smaller projects to draw attention to themselves, a bigger name like Hawke could feasibly get a few eyeballs on his work and attract the interest of audiences and distributors.

Ethan Hawke’s Novels Are Unique, Like Him

Many of the novels that Hawke has written are within the genres that Hollywood really should be making more of. He’s authored several books about exciting historical eras like Indeh: A Story of the Apache Wars and Rules For A Night. While the historical context necessitates a more complex production than something like Ash Wednesday, Hawke has appeared in a number of fantastic period pieces as recently as Robert Eggers' The Northman and 2020’s Tesla. He’s also evolved as a filmmaker and found ways to tell historical stories set in different eras; Blaze may be an indie film, but it has a remarkable specificity in its depiction of the Austin, Texas music industry in the 1980s.

Moviegoers want honesty from their stars, and Hawke’s most recent novel A Bright Ray of Darkness is a very vivid depiction of an aging actor that resembles his life. The novel follows a divorced, depressed Shakespearean actor who adjusts to the reality that he is no longer a major leading man anymore, and must take on “character roles” in order to sustain his career and express his passion. That sounds an awful lot like Hawke is speaking from personal experience, and if he ended up starring in the lead role of an adaptation of A Bright Ray of Darkness, he could transform into a work of self-analysis similar to what Michael Keaton did in Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Hawke is one of the industry’s most versatile actors, writers, and directors. While it’s impressive that he can appear in so many films each year, he’s also at the stage of his career where he should be choosing projects that represent where his true passion lies. It feels like a waste for Hawke to show up for a creatively bankrupt project like Moon Knight. Why not combine his authorship, screenwriting, directing, and acting all into one film?