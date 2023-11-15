Ethan Hawke is a versatile actor with an eclectic filmography spanning everything from romance and crime films to sci-fi and horror. He shines in Training Day, Gattaca and First Reformed, as well as his multiple collaborations with director Richard Linklater, including the Before trilogy and the multi-year epic Boyhood. He's also found success on the stage, earning a Tony nomination in 2007 for his role in the Tom Stoppard play The Coast of Utopia.

Hawke's diverse body of work reflects his wide-ranging cinematic interests. He's an avid devotee of cinema, having gushed over dozens of movies over the years across a host of genres. Many of his favorite films have influenced his own performance style. These are some of his finest recommendations. Odds are, Hawke's fans will appreciate them too.

10 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

John Cassavetes's masterpiece

Perhaps John Cassavetes's defining work as a director, this study in domestic disharmony stars Gena Rowlands and Peter Falk as married couple Mabel and Nick Longhetti. Mabel suffers an emotional breakdown, which her family tries in vain to alleviate. By turns tender and terrifying, A Woman Under the Influence makes for a sharp portrait of mental illness and social expectations.

While Falk was also widely praised, Hawke thought that the film ultimately belonged to Rowlands. "This is one of my favorite performances of all time," he said. "It’s exciting watching a husband and wife [Rowlands and Cassavettes] work together. There’s something at its core that’s just rock and roll. The birth of true American independent cinema."

9 'The Year of Living Dangerously' (1982)

A romantic drama based on real events

The Year of Living Dangerously stars Mel Gibson as journalist Guy Hamilton, who travels to Jakarta to cover the impending Indonesian revolution. There, he befriends a Chinese Australian diplomat (Linda Hunt) and falls in love with the enigmatic British attaché, Jill Bryant (Sigourney Weaver). It was directed by Peter Weir, the filmmaker behind Dead Poets Society and The Truman Show.

It makes for a solid historical drama, breathing life into real events without letting up on the narrative tension. The plot feels a little implausible at times and not everything has aged that well, but ultimately immersive atmosphere and believable performances keep the movie grounded. "Travel and mysticism and romance is at the heart of that movie. And there are images in that movie that will stay with you your whole life," Hawke said.

8 'Reds' (1981)

Warren Beatty's period epic

Warren Beatty directed and stars in this historical epic set in the years leading up to the Russian Revolution. He plays American journalist and communist activist John Reed, who travels to Russia with his lover and fellow writer, Louise Bryant (Diane Keaton), to report on the tumultuous events underway. Reeds starts out idealistic but becomes increasingly disillusioned with the authoritarian policies imposed by the new Bolshevik government.

Reds was widely acclaimed, winning Beatty the Best Director Oscar. "It combines everything I love about movies: great acting, unbelievable romance, and politics," Hawke said. "Sondheim did the music, Elaine May helped write it. It’s kind of the bar. I just think of what cinema can accomplish. It’s like a great, great novel, only better. And with one of the great endings of all time. Just so beautiful."

7 'Do the Right Thing' (1989)

A powerful statement from Spike Lee

This incendiary Spike Lee joint takes place in a diverse Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the summer. At the heart of the ensemble cast is Mookie (played by Lee himself), a pizza deliveryman working for Sal (Danny Aiello). As the day progresses, the neighborhood's racial and cultural differences reach a boiling point, leading to a tragic confrontation. Blending searing social commentary and an engaging story, Do the Right Thing is frequently cited as Lee's best work.

"I think that Do The Right Thing is a masterpiece. I remember walking out of the movie theater and I just couldn't talk to anybody. I couldn't speak. It's really rare that you can make a political movie that is so personal. It doesn't have an agenda with you besides the truth. And it's so funny, and the use of color. It was Spike Lee finding his absolute original voice and just throttling you with the truth," Hawke said.

6 'Cool Hand Luke' (1967)

Paul Newman at his best

"What we've got here is failure to communicate." Paul Newman delivers one of his most iconic performances here as Luke Jackson, a defiant World War II veteran who lands himself in a brutal Florida prison camp. Luke's refusal to conform to the oppressive rules of the prison system earns him the respect of his fellow inmates and, at the same time, the relentless ire of the prison's harsh warden (Strother Martin).

"[Newman] has an uncanny ability to be present in front of the camera," Hawke said. "I love watching him. He figured out how to use his good looks, and his intelligence, and his humanity, and channel it into a character. And his ability to be both insanely vulnerable, insecure, and confident in the same moment, that's what makes him vibrate as a performer so remarkably."

5 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Richard Linklater's ensemble gem

Among Richard Linklater's very best films, Dazed and Confused follows a sprawling cast of characters on the last day of high school in a small Texas town, including star quarterback Randall "Pink" Floyd (Jason London) and incoming freshman Mitch Kramer (Wiley Wiggins). It's a day filled with hazing rituals, parties, and aimless drifting, which captures the feel of the late '70s.

With killer performances across the board, particularly from breakout star Matthew McConaughey, it's rightly become a cult classic. "When I saw Dazed and Confused, I felt like, whoever made this movie, I have to work with him. And I got to meet Richard Linklater, and we've made nine movies since then. So, Days and Confused quite literally changed my life," Hawke explains.

4 'Mr. & Mrs. Bridge' (1990)

A quiet domestic drama

A great companion piece to Cool Hand Luke, Mr. and Mrs. Bridge features a late-career Paul Newman as Walter Bridge, joined by his real-life wife Joanne Woodward as his spouse India. They're an affluent, conservative couple living in Kansas City in the early-to-mid 20th century. The movie offers a series of vignettes, each highlighting a specific aspect of the Bridges' lives, their relationships with their children, and their evolving perspectives on the world around them.

Mr. and Mrs. Bridge is a quiet and understated exploration of marriage, class, and the inner lives of these realistic characters. "It’s a portrait of a failed marriage or a successful marriage, depending on how you look at it. I’ve heard Martin Scorsese call this film a masterpiece and I really agree," Hawke wrote. "Both of their performances are remarkable, hers especially so. I would say it’s one of the greatest love stories ever made."

3 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being' (1988)

A powerful adaptation of an important novel

Philip Kaufman directed this adaptation of the classic novel by Milan Kundera. Set against the backdrop of the Prague Spring in the late 1960s, the story revolves around three characters: Tomas (Daniel Day-Lewis), a surgeon and womanizer; Tereza (Juliette Binoche), his devoted but tormented wife; and Sabina (Lena Olin), his artist lover. It's a character study as well as a snapshot of life in Czechoslovakia after the Soviet invasion.

The deeply philosophical source material did not necessarily lend itself naturally to the screen, but the talented leads more than rise to the occasion. "The movie manages to accomplish the fantasy we all have of never letting love die by simply dying together, which is kind of depressing, but the way it’s presented in the film makes it kind of feel like a miracle," Hawke wrote.

2 'Paris, Texas' (1984)

An emotional journey

In this Wim Wenders road movie, Harry Dean Stanton is Travis Henderson, a nearly mute man who wanders out of the desert, suffering from amnesia. With the help of his brother Walt, (Dean Stockwell), Travis embarks on a journey to reconnect with his estranged son, Hunter (Hunter Carson), and wife Jane (Nastassja Kinski). As they journey across the American Southwest, Paris, Texas delves into the characters' pasts and their shattered family dynamics.

"The way the camera just adores both the characters and the landscape, the way it celebrates both the language and the performances, it’s like a small miracle of a film," Hawke wrote. "I have found the movie worth revisiting over and over throughout my life. There isn’t a wasted frame in the film. And [...] I just find it one of the most romantic films I’ve ever seen."

1 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

A World War II epic

The Bridge on the River Kwai is a sweeping war film directed by the master of epics, David Lean. It's about a group of British prisoners of war, led by the principled Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness), who are forced by their Japanese captors to build a railway bridge in the Burmese jungle. As the prisoners grapple with the harsh conditions of the camp, Colonel Nicholson becomes increasingly obsessed with constructing the perfect bridge. Meanwhile, a group of Allied commandos, led by Major Warden (Jack Hawkins) and Shears (William Holden), is sent on a daring mission to destroy the structure.

"I think for a guy my age, you start to realize there’s something very profound about the movie, about how we all get so self-important about what our lives are. But really all any of us are doing is building sand castles. There’s something much bigger at work in the universe than anything any one of us can do alone," Hawke said.

