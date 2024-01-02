The Big Picture Ethan Hawke's portrayal of John Brown in The Good Lord Bird is impressive and stands apart from his previous roles.

The intensity of Hawke's performance captures the moral conviction and righteousness of John Brown.

Hawke's preparation for the role included reading John Brown's prison letters and channeling his Texan grandfather.

Ethan Hawke's portrayal of militant abolitionist John Brown in The Good Lord Bird is a quite impressive for several reasons. He is loud, commanding, and imbued with a sense of righteousness we haven't seen as much in Hawke's previous roles. The intensity of his performance stands apart from his most recent appearance as the kindly father in Netflix's Leave the World Behind, a more mellowed out, live-and-let-live character. He is as far as can be from the reserved yet deeply psychotic masked murderer he plays in The Black Phone, where his indifference to life and self-deluded hatred stand in marked contrast from the wild and deeply moral abolitionist in Showtime's Western series.

The Good Lord Bird Ethan Hawke stars as abolitionist John Brown in this series based on the novel. "Onion" is a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown's family of abolitionist soldiers and finds himself in the 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry. Release Date October 4, 2020 Creator Ethan Hawke Cast Ethan Hawke , Steve Zahn , Wyatt Russell , Orlando Jones , Adam Shapiro , Daveed Diggs , Rafael Casal Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Western , War Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

What Is 'The Good Lord Bird' About?

The miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by author James McBride and follows the exploits of abolitionist John Brown as told through the eyes of African American Henry "Onion" Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson). Onion is a boy that John Brown mistakes for a girl and keeps him close, even buying him a dress at one point. Onion will serve as an unofficial biographer, often waxing poetic about John Brown's ways, thoughts, and feelings. The series is set around the events preceding, during, and after his ill-fated raid on Harpers Ferry.

The real John Brown was a radical and militant abolitionist dead set on ending slavery in America. John Brown's motives and works are recounted in The Martyrdom of John Brown by the Emancipation Society of London. For three days in October 1859, he led a bloody raid at Harpers Ferry in an attempt to seize the arsenal of the United States government and incite a slave rebellion. He would fail and be arrested, tried in the first U.S. trial to be nationally reported, and then hung for treason on December 2, 1859 at age 59. The certainty with which Brown held his convictions is something to be admired. The sentiment is beautifully captured in the final moments of The Good Lord Bird series when Onion recounts John Brown's last moments as he stands ashen-faced at the gallows. In a voice-over, Onion reveals that John Brown acted out of a place of moral truth. His madness was that of a man who knew the truth in a world of evil: No one should be slaves. His conviction was born out of that sense of urgency to make a reality of what he knew to be right.

In an interview with Deadline, Hawke reveals that he read the real John Brown's prison letters to prepare for the role. Hawke laments the idea that John Brown was simply a treasonous madman. "If you read his letters from prison before he was hung, he’s clearly not insane. He’s definitely sane. You might not like him or believe in his cause, but he was definitely sane. They were well-written letters, and they’re very persuasive.” It was essential to Ethan Hawke that the character portray this clarity of mind, that John Brown was a rational man, albeit a fierce and formidable zealot.

The actor was determined to bring the intensity of John Brown's convictions to life and admittedly became obsessed with the character's beard. He told the New York Times that he saw the beard as an iconic image and physical manifestation of the character's journey. He chose to have John Brown appear clean-shaven and gradually grow out his beard as the embattled abolitionist fought his way through the South. In the series, as John Brown is led to the gallows, his beard is massive, streaked with blood, and white. His unkempt face perfectly represents the magnitude of his life: huge and unruly.

Ethan Hawke's Performance Gets Personal

Little is known about the temperament of the real John Brown, leaving much up to interpretation. While many historical records regarding Brown's life exist, it is a challenge to get into a man's soul entirely through how history books describe him. Reading John Brown's letters gave Hawke the motives of his character and a clearer understanding as to what drove him and gave him a sense of purpose. But how did he move? How did he sound? Ethan Hawke explained in the aforementioned Deadline article that he channeled his Texan grandfather for his performance. Hawke describes him as an imposing figure who yelled instead of talked and whose displeasure manifested in lock-jawed revulsion. He was intense in all ways, which indeed showed in Ethan Hawke's performance.

Ethan Hawke is loud and intense throughout the entirety of The Good Lord Bird, whether he is shooting down the enemies of justice or preaching. In a humorous scene where John Brown preaches (more like screams) to a crowd about the "moloch of despotism," he smashes his fists down onto the pulpit in an attempt to rally the forces necessary to rain hell down upon their oppressors. He wants his audience to feel his urgency and does so in a terrifyingly amusing way, leading to his captivated audience to look at him with apprehensive bemusement. Is he for real? Very much so.

While listening to a speech by Frederick Douglass (Daveed Diggs), he was the most emphatic of anyone in the crowd. He screams in agreement so passionately that Douglass asks him to leave. Whatever John Brown did, he did it with absolute conviction, and to hell with anyone who stood against his cause. The only time John Brown shows real tenderness is during his conversations with Onion. He is more personable with Onion, soothing his tones and adopting a more fatherly air, a wonderful dichotomy in his character that humanizes John Brown.

Ethan Hawke Doesn’t Hold Back in ‘The Good Lord Bird’

Close

Hawke plays the role of John Brown with bombastic confidence. In Episode Two of The Good Lord Bird, Onion is separated from the Brown Party and is taken captive by the red-shirted and pro-slavery Chase (Steve Zahn) and Company. Chase becomes somewhat enamored with Onion, believing him to be a girl. Eventually, he sells Chase to a brothel to settle a debt and provokes Brown to murderous revenge. Later, as Brown calls out Chase with a sizzling cannon pointed at him, his hatred for slavery boils over and his rage is palpable. Hawke fills the frame. The focus is on Brown as he spreads his legs and wields two guns, commanding that they "git" because God intends it to be so. His body language effectively communicates his confidence, his unrelenting assurance that he was on the right side of history. As Chase readies his gun and runs out to confront Brown, he is blown to pieces by a cannonball.

There is a slapstick comedy about the scene as Chase's body explodes and squelches under the force of the weapon, almost like it is the period at the end of a sentence. The blast is as massive as the ego of the man who wields the cannon and as powerful as his conviction. Simply put, John Brown is on the right side of history, and Chase was on the wrong side of the gun. John Brown dared to act in the face of fear and overwhelming oppression, knowing he would never receive accolades. He did what he did because it was the right thing to do, it was necessary, and the absolute injustice of slavery could not and should not stand for one minute longer. He did not look for praise, he simply wanted to be in service of what was right and good. The Good Lord Bird is an inventive and important series, and Ethan Hawke captures John Brown's character and legacy beautifully.

The Good Lord Bird is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

