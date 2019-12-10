Ethan Hawke Will Return to ‘The Purge’ Universe In Season 2 Finale

0

Ethan Hawke is officially back for more of that sweet, sweet Purge’in, as USA Network has confirmed the Oscar-nominee will guest star in The Purge season 2 finale. Hawke will reprise the role of James Sandin, the security system salesman who found himself under siege in the franchise’s first film. For the unfamiliar, “The Purge” refers to a 12-hour window in which all crime is legal, including having a haircut that looks like the one in the photo above.

According to USA, Hawke’s character is “featured in the finale’s cold open, which flashes back to one week before the first national purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.”

Executive-produced by franchise creator James DeMonaco, The Purge also stars Derek Luke, Paola Nunez, Max Martini, and Joel Allen.

Check out the full photo of Hawke’s return below. The Purge season 2 finale airs Tuesday, December 17. For more on The Purge, here is our interview with Krystal Ziv and James Roland on season 2’s radical new direction.

Here is the official synopsis for The Purge season 2: