Paramount+ is gearing up again to boldly go where no one has gone before with the premiere of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Set in the years prior to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will explore the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Pike was first introduced in The Original Series, along with Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), though the roles were originated by different actors. Strange New Worlds is set to introduce new characters as well, including La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Ethan Peck discussed navigating Spock’s romance with T’Pring (Gia Sandhu), which character he’d love to switch roles with, and which episode he’s most excited about fans seeing. As with most of our interviews, you can choose to either read the interview below or watch it in the video player above!

COLLIDER: The last time we saw Spock, he was reeling from the loss of his sister. So where is he mentally when we reunite with him in Strange New Worlds?

ETHAN PECK: I think that Spock at the beginning of Strange New Worlds is in a very sort of fragile place. He's just had this huge trauma in his life, this sort of unraveling that's occurred with his contact with the Red Angel, with the loss of his sister to time. And really nobody that he's allowed to speak with it about. I suppose there are a select few that are around him, but there's so much that he has to attend to day-to-day. I don't think that he can dedicate much of his energy to consideration of that part of his life. So I think he's uncertain. I think he's seeking of himself and of the right perspective in the universe. He's betwixt these two worlds, right? He's born and raised on Vulcan, but he's also half-human, and these are in such conflicts with each other, which is what I hope and think makes him such a compelling character. So he's in this place of experimentation.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Most Essential Star Trek Episodes to Watch Before ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

In the trailers, we get to see his relationship with T'Pring. What is it like playing a character in a romantic fashion who's such a reserved character?

PECK: It's really wild and a bit frightening, because there's not much of a blueprint for it. So for instance, with that scene, we all, in front of and behind the camera approached that scene with such caution and trepidation, and with respect to what's been done and to what we interpret to be is the right thing. And there was a lot of discussion. So on that level, it was like this really difficult and complex problem to solve, and also kind of thrilling to be laying that ground.

We get to meet Uhura in Strange New Worlds.

PECK: Yeah.

So what was it like getting to play out that first introduction between these two characters?

PECK: Well now in retrospect, absolutely wonderful. In the moment I really try not to think too much about how things will be perceived. So I do as much to be in the center and in the perspective of this character, who's just having an experience. So for me, it's quite different than probably how it appears to be from the outside, which even now I'm not sure I have that perspective yet. Maybe in some years, I'll better be able to answer that question.

Image via Paramount+

Excellent. What episode are you most excited for fans to see?

PECK: Oh. Oh, that's a great question. Well, personally, I really enjoyed making Episode 7.

Oh?

PECK: And I think that's all I can say about that.

Good to know. And then for a fun question, if you could switch roles with any other character in Strange New Worlds, who would it be and why?

PECK: Oh, really interesting question. Maybe... Oh God, I'm going to offend other characters if I don't want to switch places with them. I spend so much time with Christina Chong and her sort of development of her character La'an, and that character has such a rich emotional history that maybe I would switch places with her. Because it just seemed like so fun and so challenging to sort of uncover and explore that character.

That's an excellent answer. And that is such a great character. I mean, so many of these characters are fascinating. She's got a rich history.

PECK: Yeah.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds begins May 5 on Paramount+.

Rebecca Romijn on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,' How Number One Is Like Eve Baird, and Una's Secret

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maggie Lovitt (202 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a News Editor at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. Maggie is a member of the Hollywood Critics Association, as well as an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe