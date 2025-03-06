Prime Video has unveiled the first batch of images from Étoile, the upcoming series debuting on April 24. The show comes from Daniel and Amy Sherman-Palladino and stars Charlotte Gainsbourg alongside Luke Kirby and Yanic Truesdale. The upcoming series is set in both New York and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they work to save their stories' institutions by swapping their most talented stars. The show consists of eight episodes, all of which will premiere at the same time on Prime Video on April 24. Kirby won an Emmy for his work as a guest star on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which came from the Palladinos, who will follow up their work on the hit series next month with Étoile.

House of Cards may have been the world's introduction to Rachel Brosnahan, but it was her Emmy-winning performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that allowed her to blossom into the star she’s known as today. Brosnahan won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series back in 2018 for her role as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in the Prime Video original series, and she was also nominated four more times in 2019, 2020, 2022, and for the final season in 2023. The Palladinos caught lightning in a bottle with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, and the show has seen to it that star Brosnahan has gone on to find other major roles in life after the series. The world has been anxiously anticipating the follow-up to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and now more than a year removed from going off the air, it's almost time to see how the Palladinos follow up their smash hit with Étoile.

