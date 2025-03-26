Prime Video has officially released the first trailer for its upcoming series, Étoile, which will premiere on the platform on April 24. The first season consists of eight episodes, and while Prime Video gives some shows, such as The Boys and Reacher, the weekly release treatment, Étoile will come into the world via the binge model, with all episodes debuting simultaneously. Featuring in the lead roles of Étoile are Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Lou de Laâge. Kirby is best known for his Emmy Award-winning work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, another Prime Video original series, while Gainsbourg is famed for starring in Antichrist (2009) and Melancholia (2011). De Laâge recently starred in The Mad Women’s Ball alongside Emmanuelle Bercot, and she’s also known for her work in The Innocents (2016).

Luke Kirby isn’t the only connection Étoile has to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series was created for television by Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino, who also created The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which stars Rachel Brosnahan and ran from 2017 to 2023. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won 22 Emmys during its five-season run, and it was such a hit that it helped land leading star Brosnahan the lead role in Superman, the upcoming DCU film from James Gunn. Amy Sherman-Palladino is also the creator of Gilmore Girls, the coming-of-age teen drama series starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. Daniel Palladino also worked as a scribe on the series, but he is only credited for 44 episodes to Amy Sherman-Palladino’s 154. The two also worked on the 2016 revival series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which is streaming on Netflix.

Étoile premieres on April 24 on Prime Video. Check out the new trailer for the series above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show.