Eugene Levy is back on television in a new Apple TV+ reality show, The Reluctant Traveler. The show sees him stepping out of his comfort zone and traveling the world, visiting distant and intriguing locations in places like Costa Rica, Japan, Portugal, and Finland.

The veteran Canadian comedian has had a lengthy and varied career, playing prominent roles in timeless television and film classics. From his Emmy-winning turn in Schitt's Creek to his now-iconic role in the American Pie franchise, Levy's resumé includes some wonderful gems, many of which have high rankings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Curious George' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Based on the popular and beloved book series of the same name, Curious George follows the Man with the Yellow Hat, a museum guide who befriends George, the curious monkey. Will Ferrell, Drew Barrymore, and Dick Van Dyke are among the voice cast. Levy voices Clovis, an inventor who builds robotic animals.

Curious George received positive reviews from critics. Most of the praise went to the voice cast, with many reviewers pointing out how the plot was designed for children alone, and most adults would find it boring. However, they still considered the film charming and entertaining enough.

9 'Over the Hedge' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Loosely based on the comic book strip of the same name, Over the Hedge follows a cunning raccoon who manipulates a group of animals into stealing food from a bear. Bruce Willis, Steve Carell, and Wanda Sykes star. Levy reunites with his usual collaborator Catherine O'Hara for a small role, with the two voicing a pair of porcupines.

Critics gave Over the Hedge mostly positive reviews. The voice cast garnered considerable praise, with Willis' work earning raves. The film's humor also received positive comments, although the plot earned a more divisive response. Even so, time has been kind, and Over the Hedge is now considered one of Dreamworks' most underrated standalone movies.

8 'Goon' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Sean William Scott and Liev Schrieber star in the Canadian comedy Goon. Written by Jay Baruchel andEvan Goldberg, the plot follows an overly kind and dimwitted young man who becomes the enforcer for a minor league hockey team. Levy plays a scene-stealing supporting role as Dr. Glatt.

Goon received positive reviews from critics and has become known as a sports movie for people who don't like sports movies. Scott's performance earned near-unanimous praise, as did the film's humor, unexpected charm, and successful mix of comedy and violence. A sequel came in 2017, Goon: Last of the Enforcers, but received a more divisive reaction.

7 'A Mighty Wind' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Levy is famous for his frequent collaborations with writer-director Christopher Guest. The actor appeared in Guest's 2003 mockumentary film A Mighty Wind, which follows three folk bands reuniting for a televised special. Levy stars opposite O'Hara, with the two playing a former duo whose break-up led to their act's disintegration.

Critics considered A Mighty Wind less funny than previous Guest efforts. However, they also agreed that, what the film lacked in uproarious comedy, it made up for in sincerity and charm. Levy earned highly positive reviews for his performance, with many considering it among his finest. The film received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, and the pair performed at the 2004 ceremony in character.

6 'Waiting for Guffman' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Guest and Levy wrote the story for the 1996 mockumentary Waiting for Guffman, which is about ambitious businessman Corky St. Clair and his attempts to return to Broadway. He uses a group of inexperienced but enthusiastic locals to mount a musical, but things go south when Corky becomes stressed after learning theater agent Mort Guffman will attend the premiere.

Full of improvisation and deadpan comedy from masters like Levy, O'Hara, Fred Willard, and Parker Posey, Waiting for Guffman is among Guest's finest efforts. The film received highly positive reviews, with critics praising Guest's performance and direction and the large ensemble, most of which would become regulars in Guest's future films.

5 'Splash' (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah star in Ron Howard's 1984 romantic fantasy Splash. The plot centers on Allen Bauer, a young man who falls in love with a woman, Madison, who is secretly and mermaid. Levy plays Dr. Walter Kornbluth, the film's de-factor antagonist, an eccentric scientist pursuing Madison.

Splash received highly-positive reviews, with critics praising Hanks and Hannah's performances. The script was also very acclaimed, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Splash's popularity has only increased in recent years and is now widely considered among the funniest 80s rom-coms.

4 'National Lampoon's Vacation' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Now considered a classic of 80s comedies, National Lampoon's Vacation stars Chevy Chase as a man who goes on a cross-country trip with his family. However, hilarity ensues as they face increasingly wild situations. Levy makes a short but memorable appearance as Ed, a car salesman.

Reviews for National Lampoon's Vacation were highly positive. Chase's performance received universal acclaim, with many considering it a star-making turn. The film has aged remarkably well, with its quotable dialog and memorable comedic antics remaining highly revered today.

3 'Best in Show' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Best in Show stars a large ensemble of Christopher Guest regulars, including Levy, O'Hara, Willard, Posey, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on five entrants in a prestigious dog show, featuring their preparations before the event and the actual competition.

Levy and Guest co-wrote the film, which once again uses improvisation. Best in Show received universal acclaim from critics, who praised it as one of the all-time best mockumentaries. It's now widely considered Guest's best film, with high praise for its cast of acclaimed performers.

2 'Schitt's Creek' (2015 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Arguably Levy's most iconic role is Johnny Rose in the television series Schitt's Creek. Co-created with his son, Dan Levy, the show follows the dysfunctional Rose family as they relocate to the rural town of Schitt's Creek after their family advisor embezzles them.

Although Schitt's Creek spent most of its run as an underrated comedy gem, it received highly positive reviews throughout its run. However, it exploded with its last season. The show swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, winning every major category and becoming the first-ever series to win all acting awards. Levy won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, a highlight of his prestigious and long career.

1 'Finding Dory' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The long-awaited sequel to Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, follows the titular forgetful fish as she sets on a dangerous but exciting journey to reunite with her parents. Levy joins Diane Keaton in voicing Dory's parents, Jenny and Charlie,

Finding Dory received universal acclaim. Reviewers praised its thought-provoking and heartfelt plot, with the voice cast attracting considerable acclaim, particularly Ellen DeGeneres' work in the lead role. Pixar has many incredible movies, but Finding Dory ranks among the studio's finest efforts.

