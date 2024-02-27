The Big Picture Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building welcomes star Eugene Levy in a recurring role, adding to its already impressive lineup.

With three seasons already streaming on Hulu, the murder mystery series continues to captivate with a new intriguing storyline.

The trio of sleuths will face more explosive lies and mounting clues as they race against time to uncover the killer among them.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is quickly shaping up to be its most star-studded season yet. After the recent addition of Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, the murder mystery series has gone up Schitt's Creek to find its next newcomer - Eugene Levy. In his first television role since his Emmy-winning sitcom, Levy will join stars and executive producers Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in a recurring capacity and is expected to be an integral player in the newest mystery for the podcasting trio of sleuths.

Also featuring Longoria, Molly Shannon, and a returning Meryl Streep among its recurring cast members, OMITB Season 4 will shake things up as Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) leave New York and The Arconia behind - at least for a little while - for a trip to Los Angeles. The new setting should bring new twists to the mystery, but the central plot will revolve around Charles's body double Sazz's (Jane Lynch) murder at the end of Season 3, a fate which seems to have been meant for Charles. Further details about the story and the roles of its newcomers are currently under wraps.

The star-studded murder mystery has a lot to live up to in Season 4. OMITB, co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, currently sits as Hulu's most-watched original comedy series and is coming off yet another critically acclaimed season with some killer additions of its own. Season 3 saw Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jesse Williams among those joining the main trio for their Broadway musical-based mystery. The addition of Levy alongside its cast of comedy icons and Streep's return as Loretta Durkin further sets up the new episodes to keep the laughs, and the twists, coming for another season.

Eugene Levy Is a Familiar Face for the 'OMITB' Team

Martin and Short are both very familiar with working alongside Levy. He shares a personal history with Short, coming from the same hometown in Canada and spending time together on the sketch comedy show Second City Television (SCTV). He'd later get to share the screen with both comedians in the Father of the Bride films. Levy is best known for his efforts beyond the pair, however, including A Mighty Wind, Waiting for Guffman, and Best in Show with Christopher Guest, and the comedy classic American Pie among many other roles. For six seasons and 80 episodes, he and his son Dan Levy also shepherded Schitt's Creek as co-creators and members of the Rose family, earning four Emmys for him in the process and nine overall for the sitcom. Levy is next set for a second season of The Reluctant Traveler at Apple TV+ on March 8.

There is currently no premiere date for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. All three previous seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. In the meantime, check out our guide here for everything we know so far about the new episodes of the murder mystery series.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

