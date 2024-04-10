The Big Picture Eugene Levy faces his fear of heights on the dangerous Caminito del Rey walkway in the season finale of The Reluctant Traveler.

Levy explores off-the-beaten-path locations in Spain, including soccer culture and the Andalusia region, in the show's final episode.

While a third season isn't confirmed, Levy is open to more globe-trotting adventures and has exciting acting projects on the horizon.

Emmy winner Eugene Levy is nearly complete with his tour of Europe. Season 2 of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy has taken the Schitt's Creek star from the very north of the continent to the very south, broadening his horizons and bringing him further in touch with his roots along the way. He's kayaked down one of Sweden's longest rivers, hunted for truffles in Italy, and fished for salmon in the Scottish Highlands, but his final destination will see him contend with a fear of heights. Collider is excited to once again partner with Apple TV+ to share a sneak peek at the season finale of the globetrotting travel show which drops Levy in Spain where he'll cross the most dangerous walkway on Earth.

The clip opens with Levy at peak reluctance as he approaches the infamous Caminito del Rey, also known as The King's Walk or The King's Little Path, nestled in a gorge in El Chorro. Stretching over five miles in length while only being three feet wide, this walkway is pinned to the walls of the gorge with a steep drop awaiting anyone unfortunate to stumble over the netting strung up for safety. Its original purpose was to help workers travel between nearby hydroelectric plants, but the sheer danger of traversing its wooden slats required a significant upgrade after a string of deaths gave it a reputation as the world's most dangerous walkway. Knowing the history and the distance between him and the ground below, Levy resolved not to look down between the slats or even over the side, despite the marvelous view. Unfortunately, looking forward proves to be just as terrifying when he eyes the narrow bridge that crosses between the gorge's walls.

While in Spain, Levy will enjoy an array of experiences the country has to offer, including its rich culture around the game of soccer/football. He'll link up with Spanish star Héctor Bellerín of Real Betis for an afternoon to learn about the game and take in a match between Bellerín's squad and Sevilla FC. Further leaning into the series' themes of going off the beaten path, he'll forgo the common destinations like Madrid and Barcelona to instead explore everything Andalusia has to offer. As always, the finale promises the same warm humor and genuine reverence for these underappreciated locales to send off the season on a high note.

What's Next for Eugene Levy After 'The Reluctant Traveler'

The Reluctant Traveler has proven to be a delightful hit for Apple TV+ and Levy by leaning into its celebrity star's hesitation to step outside his comfort zone. Collider's Shaina Weatherhead gave the series a seven out of ten, praising it primarily for Levy's unassuming charm and showing how impactful experiences can emerge when broadening horizons. A third season isn't confirmed yet, but the comedian is anything but reluctant to go for another trip around the world. He told Town & Country Magazine last month, "I would love [a third season] because I'm having a ball doing the show. If it happens, it would be absolutely wonderful and if it doesn't, you move on."

Even if Levy has traveled his last, he still has big things to look forward to in the near future. He was most recently announced as a new recurring guest star on Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building where he'll reunite with his old colleagues Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Arconia. He's also lined up to join the starry trio of Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard in Summer Camp, a comedic feature following three longtime friends who get the opportunity to relive the good ol' days at a summer camp reunion.

The Reluctant Traveler airs its finale this Friday, April 12 on Apple TV+. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below:

