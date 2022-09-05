The Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series has gone to Colman Domingo for his role as Ali in Euphoria. The prize was awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 4.

Domingo's fellow nominees included Ozark's Tom Pelphrey. HBO's Succession also had an impressive showing in the category, with Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård each receiving a nomination for their roles in Season 3.

In addition to appearing on Euphoria, Domingo is a main cast member on Fear the Walking Dead, where he has played Victor Strand since Season 1. Domingo is also a prolific film actor, turning in award-winning performances in 2020's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and later in Zola, which was released that same year. He has previously been recognized for his work on Euphoria by the Hollywood Critics Association in 2021.

In Euphoria, a series about the sort of high school every parent hopes their child doesn't end up at, Domingo plays Ali Muhammed, a recovering addict who meets Rue (Zendaya) at Narcotics Anonymous and goes on to become her sponsor in her own road to recovery. With how well his role has been received, it will be interesting to see where his character might go in Season 3.

The Creative Arts Emmys were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this part weekend, in a ceremony that spanned two evenings. The ceremony will be edited into one program, and will air September 10 on FXX, leading up to the Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on September 12.

Check out the trailer and logline for the latest season of Euphoria below: