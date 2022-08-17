Euphoria has taken over the world in a great many ways. From the clothing of the show to the make-up style, fans have embraced the Zendaya-led series and praised the series for its acting, storytelling ability, and more. And one of the things that makes Euphoria special is the music, that is brought to life by composer Labrinth (which Zendaya often collaborates with) and now, in a new interview with Variety, Labrinth and Emmy-nominated music supervisor Adam Leber talked about the power the music has within the show.

One of the aspects of Euphoria that really is fascinating is seeing how fans take the music that they hear in the show, like Season 2's "I'm Tired" from Labrinth which features vocals from Zendaya. It's been on a loop in many fans across the world, and it's not the first time that a song from the show has grown this popular.

It's Labrinth's gift and in the interview, it's clear that he recognizes that fans take this music and live in it long after the season of Euphoria has ended and it is fascinating to hear him and Leber talk about the approach to the songs and how it shifted between Season 1 and Season 2.

Labrinth and Leber were asked about the approach to the music from Season 1 and Season 2 what they learned from the first. "One of the things that we learned from season one is that the music on 'Euphoria,' specifically, the original music, and even the score, has such a significant impact on youth culture," Leber said. "Kids have fallen in love with it, and they have created millions of videos on TikTok and other platforms and that’s a huge indication of the show and its impact on culture. The show is creating new hits, globally throughout culture, and that was the most important thing, to make sure we continue to do that. When you have songs like “I’m Tired” or “Elliot’s Song,” those were bona fide hits with not just incredible content creation around it, but hundreds of millions of streams."

Labrinth went on to talk about how the music transformed into something completely different within the fandom of the show.

"It became fun because there was such a fandom for that part of the show. I felt we were creating the score with fans of the show. I was quite vocal and asked people what they wanted to see. It’s not my score, it became theirs. That’s what music is for. To see it translate on a scale on this scale, and also translate on all of these social media platforms. That was unheard of, at a certain time, in a certain era. We’re in this era where music is governed by social media."

They're both correct, the music has become its own thing outside of the show, and it is a testament to how Labrinth and Leber work together and how the show has changed the way many embrace television now. Personally, I cannot wait for Season 3 to see what song I'll have playing on repeat next.

