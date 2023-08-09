The Big Picture Fez and Lexi's connection is established early in Euphoria Season 2 when they have a meaningful conversation during a party and Fez flatters Lexi, showing that they have a strong connection.

Fez and Lexi provide a sense of relief and comfort in the chaotic and heavy world of Euphoria, showcasing their kindness, curiosity, and empathy that makes them likable to fans.

Despite coming from different worlds, Fez and Lexi develop a surprising bond, with Fez supporting Lexi through her concerns about her school play and surprising her with flowers. Their relationship is a wholesome contrast to the show's dark themes.

HBO’s Euphoria is a teen drama created and written by Sam Levinson. Its first season aired back in 2019 and stars Zendaya as Rue — a young drug addict who is trying to find her way back to normalcy after rehab. This show is met with generally positive reviews from different critics, especially for its raw depiction of heavy, mature themes, incredible performances, and cinematography. But besides Rue’s rocky journey, Euphoria also follows the lives of other teenagers — each dealing with their own problems. There’s Jules (Hunter Schafer), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira).

Their story continues on to Season 2, where new storylines and relationships unfolded, one of which is the unlikely yet welcoming connection between Fez (played by the late Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow). This very season, aired in 2022, has higher stakes and even more stressful circumstances, but perhaps one thing that fans loved are the scenes that have Fez and Lexi in them, because let’s face it, they made the season better.

RELATED: 'Euphoria' Season 2 Ending Explained

The First Time Fez and Lexi Connected

Image via HBO

The audience gets introduced to the possible pairing of Fez and Lexi right in the first episode of the second season. This episode, entitled “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”, mostly centers around a New Year’s Eve house party. Everyone is getting drunk and wreaking havoc. We see Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate hooking up behind Maddy’s back, Rue and Jules reconnecting, and Kat slowly losing interest in her boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams). But another thing that happens is Fez and Lexi.

These two interact on a couch like they are the only ones in the room. Fez knows her as Rue’s friend, and not long after, they start talking about the existence of God. When Lexi leaves the room for a bit, Fez flatters her by saying he missed her when she returns. Fez says that she is the most interesting person at the party, and he tries to convince her of just that when she is doubting it. Fez then asks for her phone number, leaving Lexi smiling and blushing. Moments later, Fez violently beats up Nate, shocking Lexi and everyone in the room. While this was a very different side of Fez than the one Lexi met, it’s no surprise that these two unlikely duo continue on talking.

In a World Full of Teenage Chaos, Fez and Lexi Are the Calm

Image via HBO

Euphoria, as mentioned, has incredibly mature and heavy subject matters. Apart from talking about drug abuse and the painful road to recovery, the HBO show also deals with the themes of child abuse, toxic masculinity, grief, mental illnesses, and sex. Basically, Euphoria is one chaotic rollercoaster ride, with every single episode seeming to induce stress and tension to the point where it sometimes gets convoluted. However, amidst all the chaos, there’s Fez and Lexi — the couple who are essentially the source of relief throughout the show. They’re the breath of fresh air in a very toxic, devastating world, and the fans love everything about it.

Fez and Lexi are completely polar opposites. They have little to nothing in common, but these two are certainly kind, approachable, curious, and empathetic, which is why they get along so well. Sometimes, this type of pairing does not make sense at all, but this one did, and there’s really no concrete explanation as to why; they simply work together. Whenever they show up on screen, you can’t help but feel giddy and laugh. They’re really just young people who like each other and slowly developing their relationship. For instance, there’s a scene — which is probably a fan favorite — where they are just hanging out at home. Lexi is trying to explain what her play is about to Fez, who likens it to Rob Reiner’s Stand by Me. The two end up watching it, even crying by the end. And later on, they start singing “Stand by Me” — one of the cutest things to come out of Euphoria. In this scene, they’re basically just feeling the song and smiling at each other, especially Fez, who keeps on looking at Lexi fondly. It just goes to show that no matter how different they are, their connection is unmatched.

Fez and Lexi Are From Different Worlds, but They Share Similarities

Image via HBO

As mentioned, Fez and Lexi differ in many ways. Lexi is a calm and collected girl who just keeps on giving, especially to her older sister, Cassie, and Rue, her best friend who is drifting apart. She always tries her best to keep things intact, which oftentimes drains her, leaving no room to care for herself. Meanwhile, Fez’s world is darker and more dangerous, especially since he is a local drug dealer. Their worlds just do not seem like an ideal fit for each other. However, for some reason, they found their way towards one another and establish a unique, surprising bond. Throughout the show, we can see them just talking over the phone — Lexi shares her concerns about the play she’s doing, and Fez expresses what he thinks without a filter. They even talk about random things, such as the topic of having kids, living on a farm, much like Little House on the Prairie, and more. At one point, they also discuss how they have little in common, but Fez says that he doesn’t mind at all because what really matters is that they are comfortable and entertained by each other’s presence.

One major thing that happens to Lexi is the school play, which is based on her and the people around her. Lexi is incredibly nervous about what her sister or the other girls will think because she didn’t tell them about the story of her play. She expresses these concerns to Fez through calls, and because of him, she pushes on. So, Lexi invites him to the play. Fez was even got suited up nicely with a handful of lovely flowers prepared for her opening night. Overall, Fez and Lexi’s relationship is a cute, refreshing contrast to the heavy themes of the show. Fez never really showed that side of him before, so to see him smitten because of Lexi, despite his tough reputation, is surprisingly wholesome for such a dark show.

Fez's storyline was left in a lurch after he and Ashtray (Javon "Wanna" Walton) were confronted by a SWAT team in the Season 2 finale. This not only meant Fez couldn't attend Lexi's play, but the attack left Ashtray dead. It is unclear where this storyline will go given Angus Cloud's tragic passing, but it's safe to say that Fez and Lexi were one of the best parts of an uneven season. Season 3 of Euphoria was slated to start production this year. However, due to the writer’s strike, fans can expect the show to return about two years from now.