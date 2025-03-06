This could mean good news for fans of Euphoria. Some of the most important executives currently working at HBO sat down for an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where Francesca Orci was ready to disclose new information regarding the future of their teen drama. The leader of the studio's drama division is aware that the third season of Euphoria has been declared to be the final installment of the story. However, there's a chance for the series to come back at some point in the future with a potential fourth season. Here's what Francesca Orci had to say when asked if the upcoming third season of Euphoria would be the last time audiences will see these characters:

As I recently said in the press, it’s not over until it’s over, and I think that’s all I’ll say. But the dailies are exceptional. I’m very excited to be back.

The third season of Euphoria will mark the return of Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a teenager who struggles with addiction and the effects it has on her life. The actress has been very busy with projects that include Dune: Part Two and Challengers, but that won't keep Zendaya from returning to the role that allowed her to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series on two separate occasions. It's been three years since viewers saw Rue on their screens. Audiences are eager to know what will happen next to the protagonist of this story.

Details regarding the premise of the third season of Euhporia remain under wraps, but some of the cast members from previous seasons have confirmed their presence in the next episodes of the series. Sydney Sweeney will reprise her role as Cassie Howard. The character went through a very complicated situation in the previous season of Euphoria after dating Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). The boy happened to be the boyfriend of Cassie's best friend, Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie).

The Cast Members Who Won't Be Returning