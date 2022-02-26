The Zendaya fandom is real, and the memes are strong with this one. Per Twitter, HBO's Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of the decade so far. It's not surprising, given the twists and turns of the drama series, that fans have strong reactions to as new episodes air each week. At first glance, it may be a bit curious given that only two years have occurred in this decade thus far. But with shows like Squid Game and Ozark taking fans by storm, Euphoria has to be proud of this accomplishment.

According to Twitter, there have been 30 million tweets since the second season began in January, marking a 51% increase of activity since Euphoria's first season in the summer of 2019. Of course, a wide selection of these engagements is just memes, whether for hatred directed at Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) or the chaotic feud between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie). Many tweets can also be attributed to people shipping fan-favorite characters, Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fezco (Angus Cloud), commonly coined 'Fexi.' With the Season 2 finale on the way for this Sunday, the activity really will only increase as the second season comes to a close.

Meme culture is just a part of the norm now with any major series, though it's impressive how much traction Euphoria has gained. Many celebrities have also gotten in on the fun, with the likes of Drake, Ella Mai, Halsey, Jack Harlow, and Kid Cudi all tweeting about the tragedies that befall these high school students. A significant factor has to be the week-to-week model that HBO has deployed with the majority of its shows. Series like Ozark and Stranger Things certainly dominate the conversation upon their release, but their prominence significantly scales back once fans complete their binge-watches.

Image via HBO

Related: How 'Euphoria' Used Lexi to Showcase the Typical High School Experience

Of course, there is always an outlier or two, and a show like Squid Game really tapped into social platforms with some staying power. With all the shows released since the beginning of 2020, Squid Game has come the closest to giving Euphoria a run for its money. But given Euphoria's pertinent subject matter and strong performances, it's a given that it found a place right at home on Twitter.

Euphoria's Season 2 finale airs Sunday, February 27, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max, and you can watch all previous episodes on HBO Max.

10 Most Chilling Scenes In 'Euphoria' (So Far) These scenes will chill you to the bone.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email