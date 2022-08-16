Zendaya has been in the limelight ever since her days on Disney Channel's Shake It Up. Since then, she has achieved major roles like Marvel's iconic Spider-Man series with Tom Holland. And her Primetime Emmy Award-winning role in the hit series Euphoria. But, before Zendaya made it to where she is today, she did a lot of work as a voice actor.

She has starred in over 11 films, most of which goes unrecognized, which is surprising considering her grip on the public eye and a fan base of over 150 million followers watching her every move.

Small Foot is a Warner Animation Group film directed by Karey Kirkpatrick and Jason Reisig. This kid's movie focuses on a group of Yetis that live in isolation on the top of the Himalayan mountains. They live their days in isolation with their everyday routines until everything they know changes after meeting a human.

Zendaya voices the main character, Migo's (Channing Tatum) daughter Meechee. Meechee is a warm-hearted character who has a lot of empathy toward humans despite her father's warnings. The film overall made a total of $83.2 million dollars between the U.S and Canada showings.

'Duck, Duck, Goose' (2018)

Duck Duck Goose is an animated adventure film for kids about a goose who takes in two ducklings. The film was released in China in 2018. The film also made a total of $19.7 million dollars in box office sales. Duck Duck Goose is currently available on Netflix.

Zendaya voices the character Chi, the female duckling in the duck, duck, goose group. She is the older sister of her duckling brother, Chao (Lance Lim). The two end up under the wing of the goose Peng (Jim Gaffigan).

'Pixie Hollow Games' (2011)

Pixie Hollow Games is a short-animated special based on the Disney Fairies franchise. The special was released on November 19, 2011, on Disney Channel. The short centers around the garden fairies Rosetta (Megan Hilty) and Chloe (Brenda Song) and their goal to change their losing streak in the Pixie Hollow Games.

Zendaya voices another garden fairy named Fern who wears her brown hair in a ponytail in the short. Fern is known to be a practical and organized fairy. Before the games, Fern pairs Rosetta and Chloe together. During the games, Fern cheers them on throughout each of the challenges.

'Super Buddies' (2013)

Super Buddies is a Walt Disney Studios At Home Entertainment movie about five golden retriever puppies who discover magical rings that give them superpowers. After gaining said superpowers, the buddies decide to save the earth from a threatening shape-shifting alien.

Zendaya voices puppy Lollipop a golden retriever who wears a pink cape and a crown. In the movie, Lollipop is seen talking with two horses about girl power: "We gotta neigh it out loud and proud, girlfriend. Us girls ain't horsin' around. We can do anything we put our minds to."

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a live-action/animated sports comedy film based on the 1996 original Space Jam. Although the film is a stand-alone from its previous 'Space Jam' it still hosts familiar Looney Toon characters. In the film, artificial intelligence kidnaps LeBron James' son, forcing LeBron to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Zendaya voices the infamous Lola Bunny, she accepted the role offer from one of the screenwriters on the film, Keenan Coogler. The role is relatively small with only three lines, but one speaking to LeBron nonetheless: "Got you, Bron!"

