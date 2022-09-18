Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.

Zendaya gave a short but heartfelt acceptance speech in which she thanked her friends and family, Euphoria writer Sam Levinson, the cast and crew, and added: “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me, I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her."

The Truth of Addiction

To be quite honest, it was a moment that probably choked up anyone who has ever loved a Rue. What's incredibly worth noting is that many of us have loved a Rue, and many of us have been a Rue. For anyone that has unfortunately loved or been a Rue, Zendaya's performance, particularly in the depiction of withdrawal in "Stand Still Like The Hummingbird" is heartbreakingly accurate. Zendaya portrayed the truth of addiction, from the gaslighting of loved ones when the facade of sobriety has fallen to the desperate attempts one will take to get one more fix.

According to the American Addiction Centers, 38% of American adults struggled with illicit drug disorders in 2017. Drug abuse is incredibly prevalent in our society, and Rue's story is not far from the hearts of many in the United States and worldwide.

The Dangers of Drugs

While watching this year's Emmys, it was interesting to note that Euphoria was far from the only winner that dealt intimately with drugs. Notably, Julia Garner won her third Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category for her role as Ruth Langmore in Ozark. Sydney Sweeney was nominated in two categories for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria and Olivia Massbacher in The White Lotus. All three characters deal explicitly or recreationally use drugs.

What's even more interesting to note is that each character is using drugs (in one way or another) in a different capacity, and each one is incredibly dangerous, despite how casual they may make it look.

It is deeply compelling. The danger is deeply compelling.

Image via HBO

The emotional highs and lows that properly accompany any television show with drugs are entertaining. In a drama like Euphoria, one can watch and relate as Rue looks her mother (Nila King) in the face, realizing she's cornered, and says, "You know what's a shame, Mom? That Dad's dead. Kind of keeps you from admitting what a shit fucking mother you are." As Rue continues on a withdrawal-induced mission to pay the debt back to her drug dealer Laurie (hauntingly played by Martha Kelly), and to get a fix, the viewer can feel the stakes rise with each junction. It's terrifying. Not only that but understanding the depths an actor needs to reach to illustrate this low is almost unfathomable. Truthfully, in "Stand Still Like a Hummingbird," Zendaya looks awful.

As an actor, she has laid herself completely bare and surrendered to what Rue wants, and it shows. You believe the person on your TV is an addict, and the drama entrances you. At that moment, Zendaya has tapped into something else entirely, utterly unafraid of how beautiful she doesn't look. What's even more impressive, is that Zendaya does what every Rue in that situation would do: she succeeds in making you love her anyway. No matter how terrible her actions are, you love her for all that she is and more for all that you know she can be because you know that without the influence of drugs, Rue's a sweet girl with a big heart (and she knows you know that). You are rooting for her, and you hope to all that is good, that she does not end up in Laurie's clutches.

Similarly, throughout all four seasons of Ozark, we see Julie Garner act as the shrewd, rude Ruth Langmore. Ruth is a businesswoman and an ambitious one at that. Her character embodies the pragmatism that a woman in business needs to have. Still, the stakes are higher than your everyday Walmart because Ruth deals with the most ruthless people imaginable. If Ruth makes the wrong move, it can ultimately lead to her demise and those close to her. Her work does no good for the good of anyone outside herself and her family, but because she is doing it for the good of her family, she must survive.

Image via Netflix

Garner makes these stakes clear in Ruth's body language. Her walk displays a sense of urgency and her distrust of others. Her shoulders move stiffly like she is always under stress and constantly peering over one, never actually showing that she's looking, never wanting you to see her cards. Yet, when her fortress is finally broken, when her beloved cousin Wyatt (Charles Tahan) is murdered, she lets loose. Garner unleashes the full brunt of Ruth's rage and gives the world the TikTok audio of the year as she yells, "If you wanna stop me, you're gonna have to.... (you know the rest)!"

In contrast, in Sydney Sweeney's Olivia Mossbacher and Cassie Howard, we see the drug usage that lies opposite of both Ruth and Rue. Both Olivia and Cassie are not drug addicts, nor are they drug dealers. What truly sets these characters apart is a sense of self-security. While Olivia is using drugs because she's aloof, wants to have fun, and just "doesn't care," Cassie, in comparison, cares endlessly and uses Molly in Season 1 to escape the rejection of her then-boyfriend. To the onlooker within each show, these characters may look similar. Although they both use drugs to display a fun and carefree version of themselves, their core reasons for using them are radically different. Olivia ultimately uses drugs to prove she has an edge that may not exist, and Cassie uses them because she wants to hide the edge that everyone but herself can see. In both instances, Sweeney is able to gain sympathy because we're all insecure, these characters are just the first to admit it.

Aside from compelling writing, what can be said about each of these characters is that they possess redeeming qualities that even those who have never used, or came near anyone that did could relate to. Their actions are motivated from either something out of their control that never sullies their true character or for the betterment of those around them. They try, almost to their detriment to make things better. We've all done bad things —definitely not as bad as murdering our uncles — but things we aren't proud of, and when we come to terms with those bad things, isn't that what we all want: a shot at redemption?