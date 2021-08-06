Production of HBO’s award-winning teen drama Euphoria is full steam ahead. After a forced break because of the pandemic, the series resumed production in early 2021 and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast is expanding for the second run. One of the additions to the cast is Minka Kelly, who is also on HBO Max's Titans and is best known for her role as Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights.

Joining Kelly are Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Fike is making his debut as an actor after a successful start in the music industry. His debut album, titled “What Could Possibly Go Wrong," charted in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and Fike also appears on Justin Bieber's newest album, "Justice." Flenory Jr., who also is a singer, will make his debut in Starz’s Black Mafia Family, set to premiere in September.

Aside from the cast announcements, details of the new season of Euphoria are still being kept secret, and HBO still hasn’t confirmed the premiere date. Fike, however, has told Variety that his character hangs out with Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). He also adds he’s thrilled to work with them.

“They’re both really funny. We were doing a scene the other day and had to keep redoing it because we just couldn’t stop laughing.”

Euphoria was a hit when it premiered on HBO back in 2019. The story follows a group of high school students struggling with drug abuse, sexuality, and all sorts of trauma. It stood out during award season as 24-year-old Zendaya became the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress category.

