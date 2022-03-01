Spoiler Warning For 'Euphoria' Season 2One of HBO's most popular shows is Euphoria, and the series just wrapped up its crazy second season this past weekend. According to Deadline, the finale has drawn in over 6.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms, including the streamer HBO Max.

That is up 30% from the previous episode's viewership and easily surpasses Euphoria's Season 1 finale number of 530,000 viewers. Also, Euphoria now ranks as the second most-watched show in HBO's history, across all platforms, only behind Game of Thrones. According to HBO themselves, the Season 2 episodes of Euphoria currently average around 16.3 million viewers across all platforms. Again that makes this particular season the best in HBO's history besides Game of Thrones since 2004. On top of that, the viewership of the premiere episode of the second season has risen to 19 million viewers in the United States.

When you have a popular series coming off its first season, you expect the numbers of viewers to rise in the next season, but this massive jump shows how popular Euphoria has become. The series has become the most-tweeted-about show of the decade, with about 34 million tweets in the US. On other social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, Euphoria has also become the most social series on those platforms. If that was not enough, the show was the most popular program on HBO Max for the seventh consecutive week. It even crashed the streamer for a short time on Sunday night due to the sheer amount of people watching the finale.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Why You Don't Need 'Euphoria' Season 1 to Enjoy Season 2

This entire season was full of insanely jaw-dropping moments. It took everything that worked in the first season, from the thought-provoking storytelling and dark themes about addiction to the fascinating character dynamics to the next emotional level. Whether it was Rue's troubling path to sobriety or Lexi's sweet relationship with Fezco, this season brought the house down.

The multilayered tragic finale ended the season on such a satisfyingly somber note with Nate getting his father arrested, Cassie blowing up over Lexi's play on stage, and the death of Fezco's little brother Ashtray. Season 2 raised the emotional stakes of the story while keeping the relatable core of all the characters true to what was established in Season 1. While the viewership numbers throughout the season being as high as they were is a bit surprising, it's not much of a shock given the high quality of the show remained the same.

What creator Sam Levinson, Zendaya, and the rest of the Euphoria cast/crew have given us is another cultural movement the size of which we have not seen since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Euphoria has already been renewed for Season 3, and the way Season 2 ended will make the wait for the next chapter that much harder.

You can watch Season 1 and 2 of Euphoria now on HBO Max.

Exclusive: 'SCREAM' Featurette Has Neve Campbell Geeking Out About the Iconic Ghostface Killer Mask "In Halloween it's always fun for me to answer the door when they're in that costume."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email