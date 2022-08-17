Euphoria fans are no stranger to long hiatuses with Season 1 having aired in 2019, followed by Season 2 arriving on HBO earlier this year. And it looks like it might be a while before we get Season 3 of HBO's gritty and psychedelic drama following the addictions and emotional dependencies of a group of high school cohorts. So to keep Euphoria fans satiated, and to give them a rare chance to smile, HBO has released a new official blooper reel from behind the scenes of Season 2's filming.

The gag reel, posted on the Euphoria YouTube page, shows a brighter side to the often very serious series. And that levity is much needed considering the emotional depths that the second season of the series plumbed. Some highlights from the blooper reel include Angus Cloud giving Maude Apatow his real phone number, Zendaya struggling to climb out of a trash can, and Hunter Schafer struggling to get into the Brokeback Mountain spirit.

The video spans just over four minutes long and gives us small glimpses into the gaffes and goofs that happened amidst some very tense scenes. Also highlighted in the gag reel are series stars Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. The new video, released today, also gives us a chance to reflect on all that happened in Season 2, and prepare for potentially massive shifts in the third season of the series.

RELATED: 'Euphoria' Season 3: Zendaya Would Like to See the Characters Out of High School

Series star and executive producer Zendaya recently hinted in an interview that the third season might take its main characters outside the walls of high school and into their college years. Who knows what that could mean for Zendaya's recently clean Rue or Sweeney's shattered Cassie Howard. And can we really see Nate Jacobs going to college? It seems unlikely. Regardless, we will have plenty of time to speculate what is ahead for the series' very chaotic group of characters.

Euphoria is written and created by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon, and Jim Kleverweis. The series is produced in partnership with A24 and based on an Israeli series of the same name.

While we wait for more updates on Euphoria Season 3, you can check out the new blooper reel below.