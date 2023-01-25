Storm Reid has easily become one of the most prolific young actresses in the business. In her young career, she's already turned in some major roles in high-profile projects like The Suicide Squad, The Invisible Man, the recently-released Missing, and the highly-anticipated HBO show The Last of Us. Her most heartbreaking performance to this point, however, is most definitely her turn as the supportive younger sister to Zendaya's Rue Bennett, Gia, in HBO's hit series Euphoria. A perfect reflection of how addiction affects families and loved ones, Gia has been one of the highlights of the show for her morality and respect for her sister in the face of so much trauma. While talking with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Reid spoke at length about how one particular scene—Gia's fight with Rue—was the moment in her career she's most proud of to this point.

Despite only being in her early teens, Gia has always been there for Rue at her lowest, starting from the very beginning of the series when she calls emergency services after discovering Rue overdosing. Season 2 put their relationship to the test, however. As Rue relapsed and her life spiraled more than anyone really knew, her behavior also took a turn for the worst. While it reached a breaking point in the heartbreaking fifth episode, the Episode 3 fight between the two got deeply personal as Gia lambasted Rue for her use of marijuana.

What made the scene so powerful for Reid was the fact that creator Sam Levinson gave both her and Zendaya creative freedom with the scene, letting both decide what Gia and Rue would say in that situation. She told Nemiroff:

"I would say Season 2, the fight scene between Gia and Rue. That’s a scene that I’m really proud of because it wasn’t scripted. Sam just basically said, go in there and fight, and we did it and it was so beautiful, so raw, and I think that’s probably one of my favorite things that I’ve done because it was just so real and so uncut and so emotional."

Image via HBO

Reid Credits Zendaya and Her Co-Stars for Helping Make Euphoria so Emotional

With her creative freedom, the fight scene is one of the few times when Gia really expresses her feelings about Rue. Reid wants a more vocal Gia in the upcoming season, but she's also managed to channel her personal sympathy for the character into the role, showing the devastating effects of Rue's behavior without a word. It's not just about her, though, the actor said. Reid also heaped praise on her co-stars, namely Zendaya and their on-screen mother Nika King, for making each scene together more powerful. It helps that trio has formed a strong bond off-screen. Reid spoke about her personal emotional connection to Season 2, adding:

"I think it’s just me as a person, Storm, being affected by the circumstances in which my character is in, or specifically Gia’s in. It’s absolutely heartbreaking and I’m usually able to snap out of it when something’s emotional. I can cry and then go back to laughing and giggling on set when the director calls cut, but I was so emotionally invested in Season 2 and so taken aback by everything that I appreciate Euphoria for what it is and the emotions that it provokes in me. I think a lot of that comes from working with Z who I look up to and admire and love so much. And I think the relationship that we all have, Nika King, Zendaya and me, we really love each other and we really care about each other, and I think that’s why our scenes are so real and so emotional and so uncut and raw because this is how we’re really feeling."

There's no release date yet for Euphoria Season 3, though it was previously reported that filming begins early this year. In the meantime, check out our full interview with Reid below.