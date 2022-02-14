They also discuss why they think it’s good to take a break from these roles for a bit and what they miss when they’re not playing them.

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Euphoria.

On the HBO original series Euphoria, Rue (Zendaya) has been on a downward spiral that’s even worse than those closest to her have feared. And while it’s easy to understand why the people in her life that love her would want to help her, when an addict is out of control, it’s up to them to pull themselves out and find a new path, and often things get much uglier and much darker before ever finding the light again.

During this interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, co-stars Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Austin Abrams talked about the stand-out moments for them this season, why they think it’s good to take a break from these characters for a bit, and what they miss when they’re not playing these roles.

Collider: These roles seem like dream roles for an actor because you get to explore so much on an emotional level, but at the same time, they’re also very intense emotions. Are these characters that you miss playing at all, especially having had such a long break due to COVID, or are they characters that you’re glad to pack away for a little bit?

ERIC DANE: It’s good to pack it away a little bit. My character, this season, was a tad bit intense. The ride was a little bit intense, emotionally and physically, so I’m happy to put it down for a little bit.

JACOB ELORDI: Personally, I feel like the eight or nine months that we spend shooting is definitely enough time to live in that space. It’s nice to shed the skin for a while, but it’s also a treat to go back as well.

Image via HBO

Do any of you guys really miss your character when you don’t get to play them, or are they someone you’re glad to not have to always have around?

DANE: I miss being on set and hanging out with these guys, and the camaraderie and the connection that we have. I miss that.

AUSTIN ABRAMS: For my character, there’s a certain kind of honesty and vulnerability that’s nice to tap into and feel on a more constant basis.

Austin, the breakup scene between Ethan and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) was one of the most memorable moments for me in the entire season. It’s just such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. She’s so sure she wants to break up with him, and then tries to fake a terminal illness instead. What was that whole scene like to shoot? Does it feel like a real defining moment for your character and their relationship?

ABRAMS: Yeah, I would say so. That scene is a long scene and it feels like a journey to becoming a man a little bit, or just at least growing up a little bit more. By the end of it, I feel like Ethan’s been trying to make the relationship work for a while, at that point, and there’s an understanding of, “I don’t think I want this anymore.” By the end of it, at least for me, there was growth, character-wise.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Euphoria' Season 2: Storm Reid, Nika King & Colman Domingo on Tackling the Exhausting Intervention Episode

Angus, your character has a really interesting dynamic with Lexi this season. Of all the people on this show, what do you think it is about Lexi that interests Fezco?

CLOUD: I feel like Fezco hasn’t had a lot of time in his life to feel those feelings and put his energy towards anything romantic. That just hasn’t been a part of his life. He hasn’t been available to it. When Maude [Apatow] and I work to together, that’s Fezco tapping into some of his innocence and maybe some of the experiences that he lost or missed out on because he had other responsibilities. Their relationship is special because Lexi also probably hasn’t had much experience in the realm of relationships because she’s so shy. It is a strange pair-up, but it also works pretty perfect. Fezco is not an evil, bad guy. He’s really a sweet guy. You get to see that part of him, and I’m glad I got to tap into that part of him.

Jacob, the scene between Nate and Maddy in the sixth episode, where he shows up in her room with a gun and then holds that gun to his head, I mean, that, that is a scene that really bothered me and stuck with me. What was it like to read all of that and shoot that? Did you have to justify his actions to yourself?

ELORDI: It’s never about judging what he’s doing, but putting myself in the headspace where I can maybe see how that’s a feasible outcome, or something that the character would do. But it was a really, really frightening scene to do because it’s a real gun. For about the week leading up to it, you have to start putting yourself in a space. For me, it was being okay with killing yourself. That’s what that scene was for me. It was a, “I’m ready to go,” kind of thing. It was a lot to sit there and actually put the steel to your head. It was interesting, but it was also thrilling.

Image via HBO

Eric, your character got to have quite the revelatory monologue this season. What was it like to explore essentially everything he’s dealing with and not expressing, all in one moment?

DANE: It’s so much fun at times because I don’t have to deal with real-world consequences. I get to explore all these behaviors and have these moments that I really get to indulge without having to deal with any of the repercussions that come with the reality of all that stuff that Cal’s doing. It was very freeing. I found it very freeing. This season was a pretty wild ride for me.

Euphoria airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream at HBO Max.

'Euphoria' Season 2: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike on Rue's Challenging Journey and Their Characters They also discuss the difficult decisions Jules is facing and why viewers should hold onto their love and empathy for these characters.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email