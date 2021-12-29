Hot on the heels of a recent trailer release for the highly-anticipated January 9 premiere of the second season of HBO Max’s Euphoria, the streaming platform has unveiled this season’s official poster.

The image immediately snaps fans back into the upside-down, depressing, but at-times uplifting world of East Highland High School and all those attached to the students that walk the halls. In the poster, we see the series’ main character Rue (Zendaya) with her eyes closed, basking in sunlight. To the right of her, the words “remember this feeling” are written, which could be a call back to her feelings for her now-ex Jules (Hunter Schafer) or possibly her drug addiction.

Season 1 of Euphoria, which came out back in 2019, introduced us to Rue, Jules, and a slew of other teenagers trying to survive in the stressful and dangerous world that they found themselves in. In a story centered around drug addiction and how social media has molded a younger generation, viewers follow Rue as she navigates her world as a struggling teen fresh out of rehab. Within the first few minutes of the premiere episode, we see Rue purchasing drugs, and by the end, she is using again.

After she meets Jules, the two form a tight bond which quickly turns romantic. Rue becomes fully sober and picks up a new addiction in the happiness she finds with Jules. The finale of Season 1 sees Jules hopping on a train to the city, with Rue realizing that she can’t leave her life behind and sobbing after Jules refuses to stay. In her sadness, Rue relapses after three months of sobriety.

Image via HBO

RELATED: New 'Euphoria' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Tragic Future for Zendaya's Rue

In between the first season and the upcoming second season, the creators released two episodes titled “Part 1: Rue” and “Part 2: Jules”. In each special, the title characters go over the events of the last few months with trusted listeners. For Rue, that is her sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo), and for Jules, she finds help in a new, unnamed therapist played by Lauren Weedman.

The Season 2 trailer gave us more of an idea of what to expect from the series' return, showing more heartfelt moments clashing with heartache for Rue, Jules, and the other of the kids at East Highland High. Filling out the rest of the ensemble alongside Zendaya (who won an Emmy for her work in Euphoria) and Schafer are Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. The series was created by Sam Levinson.

See the poster for yourself and get caught up or relive all the drama by binging Euphoria Season 1 on HBO Max before Season 2 lands on January 9.

Tom Holland Wants to Cameo on 'Euphoria', Zendaya Promises to "Talk to Some People" "I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season," Holland said.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email