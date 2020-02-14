Storm Reid Says Gia Gets Her Own Storyline in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

–

Storm Reid is busy busy right now! She had a fantastic 2019 between When They See Us and Euphoria and she’s also in one of my most anticipated films of 2020, The Invisible Man. But things don’t stop there for the Wrinkle in Time breakout.

Reid plays Zendaya’s sister, Gia Bennett, on Euphoria. While she did have a nice chunk of screen time in Season 1 of the hit HBO show, including some A+ chemistry with Zendaya, we need more Gia in Season 2 and according to Reid, we’re going to get it! While out promoting The Invisible Man, Reid took a moment to briefly address some upcoming projects including Euphoria. When asked if Gia will be in the spotlight more this time around, this is what Reid told us:

“Yes! Yes. Gia’s becoming her own person and she’s getting her own storyline which is very exciting so I’m excited to start that very soon.”

Another project on Reid’s to do list that’s getting a whole lot of attention right now is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Back in July of 2019 it was reported that Reid joined the cast as Idris Elba’s daughter in the film. You might remember, Elba was originally cast as Deadshot, but given the fact that the re-casting was never smoothed over with Will Smith first, Elba and Gunn wound up finding a new character for him to play. Who is this character? We have no clue, which means we don’t know the specifics on Reid’s character either. But what we do know right now is that Reid has completed shooting her portion of the film:

“[James Gunn] is incredible. The nicest person but also super duper talented. And I have filmed my piece in Sucidie Squad 2 so I can’t wait to see that all come together. And I was a fan of the franchise before so now to be a part of it is really cool.”

So there you have it! That’s what Reid is up to right now. The Suicide Squad doesn’t hit theaters until August 6, 2021 and HBO has yet to confirm a premiere date for Euphoria Season 2, but if you want more Storm Reid ASAP, you don’t have long to wait because The Invisible Man hits theaters nationwide on February 28th – and she’s excellent in it.