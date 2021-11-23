Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. will be joining the second season of the HBO series.

Finally, Euphoria is coming back! The start date for the second season has been officially announced in a short teaser trailer released today by HBO. The series will return for its eight-episode second season on January 9th on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The teaser trailer does not reveal much in regards to the plot of the season, but it does feature Rue (Zendaya) dancing and singing along to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible,” with quick shots of scenes of partying and drug use, something fans of the series come to expect. Zendaya narrates the trailer, as she talks about how everything feels permanent when you're younger, but as you get older, you realize nothing is and everything can slip away.

Season 2 will see the return of cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Additionally, it has been reported that singer/songwriter Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly (Titans), and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. (BMF) will be joining the cast in the new season.

Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series follows Rue, played by Emmy winner Zendaya, and a group of her high school classmates as they face issues of drugs, sex, and violence.

Euphoria Season 2 comes to HBO on January 9, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the new trailer for Season 2 of Euphoria below.

Here is the logline for Season 2 of Euphoria:

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

