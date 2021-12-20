The wait is almost over for the return of hit drama Euphoria. Today, HBO released the official trailer for the show’s second season showcasing the return of many beloved characters. Euphoria Season 2 is set to debut January 9, airing episodes weekly and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Emmy-winner Zendaya stars in the series as Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict living in East Highland, who struggles with recovery. According to the synopsis, the second season will see Rue as she attempts to find her place in the world while balancing love, loss, and addiction. In the trailer, Rue is shown carrying around a mysterious suitcase as she attends meetings and pines after love interest Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer).

Alongside Zendaya and Schafer series regulars include Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams as various students and community members of East Highland.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Tom Holland Wants to Cameo on 'Euphoria', Zendaya Promises to "Talk to Some People"Created, written, and directed by Sam Levison, Euphoria has been the receiver of multiple rewards and nominations since its premiere in June 2019. This includes multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for categories such as Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup. Levison and Zendaya also act as executive producers alongside Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin.

Filming for Season 2 was initially set to begin in March 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. During the show’s hiatus, Levison created two standalone installments focusing on Rue and Jules after the cliffhanger ending of season one. The two specials, which premiered in December 2020 and January 2021, act as bridges between the first and second season.

All episodes of Euphoria Season 1 are now streaming, along with the two specials. You can check out the trailer for Euphoria Season 2 below:

