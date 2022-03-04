After eight episodes that had us trying to love Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) even at the hardest of times, making memes of a furious Maddy (Alexa Demie) and seeing Rue (Zendaya) go to the darkest corners of her psyche, Euphoria Season 2 has finally come to an end. The season finale delivered and disappointed in many different areas, tying up some ends but still leaving lots of ambiguity to be addressed in the already-confirmed third season.

With that in mind, let’s dive into all of the loose threads that need a tying up. Here are the unanswered questions that we can expect to be addressed in Season 3 of Euphoria.

Are Fez and Ashtray Actually Dead?

One of the most dramatic seasons of the Season 2 finale was the shootout between Fez (Angus Cloud), Ashtray (Javon Walton), and an armed police squad. After Custer (Tyler Chase) tried to draw out a confession from Fez about who is responsible for Mouse’s murder, Ashtray stabs and kills him, all while the police are listening. Ashtray ignores Fez’s pleas to surrender and so a violent hallway shootout ensues. Fez gets shot in the stomach, and Ashtray gets shot off-screen. Because we don't see either character actually dead, this leaves us with hope for the next season. Although, if they do survive, they're more than likely going to spending a long time in prison.

This leads to another question; if Fez is alive, will we finally get a Fexi relationship? The blossoming romance between fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow) has been the most well-received new plot point of the season, with the internet coining the couple "Fexi." Will we see Lexi visiting Fez in jail, inspiring him and his inmates to put on stage productions inside? Hey, with Euphoria, anything is possible!

Is the Video that Nate Gave to the Police of Jules?

The tape of Cal (Eric Dane) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) having sex is a major catalyst for the toxic drama surrounding their and Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) arc in Season 1. Jules is being blackmailed by Nate who catfished her, posing as “Shy Guy” and leading her to believe that she had finally met a decent guy. In Season 2, we see the beginning of a potential redemption arc for Nate who gives back the video. Cal has come out to his family and left, rendering the videos and thus, Nate’s power over him, non-existent.

But in the finale, Nate has given Cal over to the police, and we see him hand over a memory stick. Is this the video of Jules and Cal that Nate promised he did not copy? Or is it one of the many other videos of Cal sleeping with underage people? We’ll only find it out in Season 3. If it is Jules though, we’ll have to see her reckon with her past trauma that she thought she had left in the past. Can’t this girl catch a break?

Did Rue Manage to Get Into Rehab?

Rue’s addiction was destructing herself and everyone around her for the first half of Season 2. After Jules tells Leslie, Rue’s mother, that she is using again, they stage an intervention. This sets Rue on a long and arduous journey of withdrawal which sees her pull a Ferris Bueller-esque chase, cause a car crash and then ultimately have to escape from Laurie’s (Martha Kelly) apartment. In the following episode, as Rue finishes her withdrawals at home, we hear a tearful and desperate phone conversation between Leslie and a rehab center. From hearing just Leslie’s end, it’s clear that the center is refusing to take Rue in, even though she desperately needs treatment.

In the last two episodes of the show, Rue is clean, able to attend Lexi’s play and makeup with Elliot (Dominic Fike). In the very last clip of the season, Rue’s voice-over tells us that she stated clean for the rest of the school year. This hints that Season 3 might begin after a time jump, but it also begs the question; How did Rue stay clean? Hardly, after years of addiction and relapses, was she able to kick her drug habit after just withdrawals and no rehab treatment. It seems like an unrealistic depiction of drug recovery, but hopefully, we’ll know for sure by Season 3. Maybe in the time between seasons, Rue will have gone to a center, and finally, get the help she needs to stay clean forever.

What Happened to that Godforsaken Suitcase?

In the first episode of Season 2, we are introduced to the new villain of the series — Laurie. Laurie is an unassuming but unsettling drug dealer and former teacher. Her men rough up Rue, Fez, Faye (Chloe Cherry), Custer, and Ashtray, leaving Rue traumatized. But after a few episodes of Rue realizing she doesn't have the money to upkeep her expensive habit, she goes to Laurie and proposes a business deal. Rue ends up leaving with a suitcase full of drugs worth $10,000. We don't see Rue do much with it other than snort some herself. After Leslie finds out Rue is using again, she tells Rue that she flushed the contents of the suitcase down the toilet.

It's important to note that we didn't actually see this happen, and we’d like to think that Leslie isn't stupid enough to flush down this amount of drugs. One can only hope that off-screen she gave the drugs to Fez to sell on and pay Laurie back - but nothing ever comes easy in the world of Euphoria. If the drugs are in fact gone, Laurie will be sure to come banging on Rue’s door looking for her dues in Season 3 — and without Fez to protect her, it won’t be pretty.

Will Cassie Realize Her Mistakes?

Sweet, Sweet Cassie. The beloved blonde-haired blue-eyed dote that we all came to love in Season 1. For the first half of Season 2, we were able to forgive her rather unbecoming choices, such as sleeping with Nate. It’s clear that Cassie has extreme trauma from having graphic videos and images of her spread around and her tenuous relationship with her father. Being single sends her on a downward spiral and her mental stability chips away. But we still love her and think she is destined for redemption. However, her behavior after Mady finds out may put a spanner in the works. She doesn’t acknowledge Maddy’s feelings or apologize. She doesn't even give her an explanation.

This all leads to a violent confrontation in which Maddy slaps Cassie and rams her head into a wall. We never see Cassie apologize or take responsibility for her actions. Her behavior after Maddy finds out is almost worse than the act of sleeping with Nate herself. Maddy tells Cassie in their final clip in the series, “This is just the beginning.” Can Cassie come back from this? Can she amend her friendships and finally see Nate for the worthless villain that he is?

When Are These Kids Going to College?

A major plot point absent from Euphoria is the lead-up to college, which becomes a central trope in nearly every high school/teen show. The show has never stated what characters are in what year. As the season seems to end in spring/s, surely at least some of the characters will be graduating? Shifting the setting from high school to college would be a welcome change to the show for Season 3. Then again, the show is about the experience of high school, so it might make sense to end the show before the characters finally head to college, potentially making Season 3 set throughout the summer after graduation and before college. However, with Jacob Elordi resembling an Avenger more each season and Alexa Demie's age rumoured to be into the 30s, these actors cannot be playing seventeen-year-olds for much longer.

Is Elliot's Song Over Yet?

Euphoria became the most-tweeted-about show of the decade, and many of those tweets were making fun of Elliot’s song in the finale that he is “still working on.” Rue comes to apologize, and they have an intense, heartfelt exchange. Elliot apologizes for ratting her out to Jules, but Rue is more than happy to forgive him, as she has so many apologies to give out herself. Elliot then asks Rue can he play her a song he wrote — and it lasts for what feels like a month and a half. This got the internet fuming as it cut out ample time to see Maddy kick Cassie’s head in. Let’s hope the song is over by the time Season 3 comes around.

