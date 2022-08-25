Euphoria may be a hit show on HBO but it will now no longer have the beloved Kat Hernandez as a character. Star Barbie Ferreira took to social media to share that she will be leaving the show, created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. It is a sad day for fans who have taken to Kat and her storyline throughout her time on the series.

In an Instagram story Ferreira let the world know that she'd not be returning as Kat for Season 3 of the hit HBO series:

"after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez"

Her departure isn't surprising either given Kat's lack of storyline in the second season and Ferreira's rising star. Kat's storyline in Season 2 was forced into the background, something Collider has written about in the past, and it resulted in many fans asking what was happening with the character throughout the series. There were some episodes where Kat seemed to not even have a line (or if she did, it wasn't one that was front and center of the action) which was a stark difference from the previous season and the arc that Kat got to have on screen.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Euphoria's Season 2 Gag Reel Features Zendaya and Hunter Schafer Cracking Up During the 'Brokeback Mountain' Scene

Not having Kat in Season 3 is sadly not surprising, but it is upsetting for fans who loved having her on the series. In Season 1, so many of us found a relatable quality in her fanfiction writing and in a character that wasn't the same cookie-cutter look that is often featured on television. Having that kind of representation in a character like Kat who was confident in her own way was wonderful to see.

Hopefully, Ferreira is going to continue to shine in things like her HBO Max film Unpregnant starring opposite Haley Lu Richardson and her latest turn as Nessie in Jordan Peele's film Nope. It's sad still that we won't get to have more of Kat in Euphoria and won't get to see the rest of Kat's arc throughout the series.

We can't wait to see what Ferreira chooses to do in the future and Kat will be missed on Season 3 of Euphoria.