The class of East Highland High School just got a little bit bigger today, as it’s been revealed that Sharon Stone will officially enter into the world of Euphoria. Okay, so maybe the next set of episodes in the Sam Levinson-created gritty teen drama won’t take place in high school, but we’d really love it if they tried to make Stone look like a teenager along with the rest of the fully-grown adult cast. As of right now, no further details surrounding Stone’s role have been released, but with someone with as wide a range of talent as the Basic Instinct and The Disaster Artist star, we can’t wait to see what’s in store. Stone herself is just as excited as we are to be joining the production, telling Deadline,

“There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent. From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.”

As any Euphoria fan will know, the third season of the Zendaya-led series has hit its fair share of bumps in the road, with Stone’s casting coming just days following the announcement that previously featured actors, Nika King and Chris McKay, wouldn’t be returning to the fold. Still, there will be a bounty of familiar faces returning to pick up where Season 2 left off all the way back in 2022 — even if Season 3 likely won’t arrive for another year. Joining Stone in her foray into the harrowing world of Euphoria are a slew of fellow newcomers that include Rosalía, Toby Wallace (The Bikeriders), Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (The Union), Anna Van Patten (FBI: Most Wanted), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), James Landry Hébert (1883), Priscilla Delgado (A League of Their Own) and Darrell Britt-Gibson (We Own This City).

Who’s Coming Back for Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’?