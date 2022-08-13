Even by the standards of edgy high school television shows, Euphoria is on the cutting edge of showing the dark side of youth culture. And one of the show's main signatures is its setting in a high school, though very few students in the school even bother to bring, say, notebooks or book bags, the backdrop has proven to be an anchor in the series.

However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter the series star and executive producer, Zendaya hinted that the upcoming third season might skip the high school setting entirely in order to follow the characters outside the confines of high school. When asked what her hopes were for the third season, Zendaya said, "I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school." She continued, stating her hopes for her own character, Rue, who ended the last season in an emotional well after having broken another attempt at sobriety. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look."

Her speculation didn't stop with her own character's future, however, saying "...with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be." This deeper look into each of the characters' psyches was further explored in the second season, from the extent of Cassie's objectification to Lexi's feelings of invisibility, which Zendaya also highlighted in her interview. "What was special about this season," she said, "was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense."

"I think we can do that again with the third season," She continued. "There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that." And indeed Euphoria has proven to be a well of talent. From Maude Apatow to Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, the series has highlighted many rising stars in the industry.

A jump in the timeline only seems reasonable for the third season, given that the third season might not be released until 2024. And, as Zendaya herself indicated, a jump in time might give the series a chance to further explore its characters and the consequences of their actions over the first two seasons.

The series has certainly never been afraid to take creative risks with its narrative. But only time will tell what the next season will bring. Zendaya also discussed her expanding role in the series, both in front of and behind the camera, adding:

I’m there every step of the way, even through editing, and that’s really, really special. You don’t usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everybody is different with how they choose to produce. It’s a labor of love for all of us.

