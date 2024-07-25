The Big Picture Colman Domingo confirmed his return for Euphoria Season 3, starting production in January 2025, with hopes for specific plotline.

The main cast including Zendaya and Jacob Elordi will also return for the highly anticipated new season of Euphoria.

HBO is excited to bring back the psychological drama series, with no release date set yet but past seasons available on Max.

It’s no news that the third and long-awaited season of America’s most-loved teen drama series Euphoria is officially in the works, with details about the ensemble cast’s return dependent on their availability. However, one of the lead actors, Colman Domingo, who portrays Ali Muhammed in the series, has confirmed his return in the upcoming season. As announced earlier this month, Season 3 will begin production in January 2025, according to HBO, with the aim of releasing episodes sometime in the same year.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Domingo was asked by a fan if he would reprise his role as Ali in Euphoria Season 3, and in response, the Emmy winner said, "I will be returning to Season 3 of Euphoria," after which he assured fans that filming would "get started early next year." Domingo has a recurring role in the HBO series, playing the role of Ali, a man recovering from drug addiction who sometimes speaks at Rue's (Zendaya) Narcotics Anonymous and eventually becomes a sponsor and mentor to her.

In addition to confirming his return, Domingo expressed his hopes for a particular plot to be explored in Euphoria Season 3. When asked if the new season would address what happened between Rue and Laurie (Martha Kelly) "over the suitcase full of drugs," Domingo said, "I hope so; that’s a good storyline. That Laurie character was incredible." Fans would recall that the award-winning series, created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO, last appeared on small screens in February 2022 with its second season, almost three years following its debut in 2019.

The Main Cast Will Return In 'Euphoria' Season 3