The beginning of last year was filled with twists and turns on Sunday nights thanks to the second season of Euphoria. HBO's successful teen drama continued to explore the complicated life of Rue (Zendaya) and everyone around her. Audiences were eager to tune in every week as the series continued to appear at the top of the streaming charts, but now, the third installment of the show could face a major delay as studios refuse to work on a deal to end the Writers Guild of America strike. According to Variety, Jeremy O. Harris, one of the producers from the show, explained how the ongoing conflict could affect Euphoria:

"All I’ll say is Sam Levinson is not a scab,” Harris said about the “Euphoria” creator not crossing picket lines to go into production. “He’s not a scab. David Zaslav, make a deal. That’s what I’ll say about Season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ Make a deal, David. It’s easy. Just come to that table.”

Harris' statements are the direct towards the Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros., reminding him of how important the series has become ever since it made its debut in 2019. It was recently reported that meeting the writers demand would actually be a better financial option for studios instead of prolonging the strike for months and years to come. Looking at how it's already been more than a year since the last season of Euphoria came to a close, it wouldn't be wise to place upcoming episodes behind further delays, specially considering that the main cast has done a good job at staying booked and busy.

The writer's strike has already affected other productions from the studio, including the production of the second season of House of the Dragon. While cameras haven't stopped rolling at Westeros, if the set doesn't count with the presence of a writer, the integrity of the dialogue, characters' motivations and overall storytelling might be compromised, in a series that kept audiences on the edge of their seat due to how good its writing was. The best hope for film and television studios right now is to sit down and negotiate a realistic deal with the guild before any more major titles suffer delays.

What Will the Third Season of Euphoria Be About?

The plot for the upcoming episodes of Euphoria is currently being safely kept under wraps, even if a five-year time jump was recently rumored to take place. What we do know for certain is that Rue still owes a drug dealer a huge amount of money and, regardless how beloved the character is, she remains in grave danger since she can't pay her debt. Added to that, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is still suffering due to her feelings for Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), who clearly doesn't care about her while continuing to manipulate the girl's emotions. The third season of Euphoria hasn't begun filming yet.

