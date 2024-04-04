The Big Picture Season 3 of Euphoria faces significant delays due to the stars' rising popularity and unresolved Season 2 plots.

The tragic loss of Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen further complicates Season 3 production.

Controversies surrounding showrunner Sam Levinson and Season 2's quality dip may impact Season 3's reception.

The wait for the third and final season of Euphoria just got even longer, and we're starting to wonder if it's even worth it. A recent exclusive from Variety detailed what exactly it is that's taking so long for HBO's massively popular teen drama to start production for the long-awaited Season 3, and the answer is somewhat complicated. Like Skins UK did in the late 2000s, Euphoria has launched or otherwise greatly bolstered the careers of its young stars. While writer-director Sam Levinson works on the scripts for the final season, HBO is allowing Euphoria's stars to pursue other opportunities in the meantime, which could complicate the production timeline even further.

Season 3 isn't set to start shooting until 2025, and the planned five-year time jump between the events of Seasons 2 and 3 will be an abrupt but necessary change, though there are still a number of loose ends to address. Euphoria's dip in quality between seasons, the rising popularity of its stars like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, and significant production delays have made some viewers question whether there would ever be a third season, or if they even wanted one.

'Euphoria's Stars Have Outgrown It

With its first season in 2019, Euphoria acted as a star vehicle for Zendaya – whose post-Disney Channel career had remained largely family friendly until then with movies like The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming – and gave her a chance to prove herself as a serious actress. And that she did, winning two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her captivating performance as Rue Bennett, thus launching a new phase of her career. She recently starred as Chani in Dune: Part Two, the highest grossing film of the year, and in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Challengers, which hits theaters April 26.

Aside from Zendaya, who was already a big name before Euphoria, the careers of Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Sydney Sweeney have skyrocketed since Season 2. Schafer captured the hearts of viewers in her acting debut as Jules Vaughn, and her first post-Euphoria role was as Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023. She's already receiving praise for her lead role in the upcoming horror film Cuckoo, and stars alongside a stacked ensemble cast in Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness set for release in June.

Jacob Elordi, who had some pre-existing fame thanks to his role in The Kissing Booth, is utterly terrifying in his performance as Nate Jacobs, the true villain of Euphoria. In 2023, he saw greater recognition for his roles in Priscilla and Saltburn, earning a BAFTA nomination for the latter. He stars in the upcoming Australian miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North and as The Monster in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which is currently in production. Storm Reid, who plays Rue's younger sister Gia, has also seen her fair share of post-Euphoria success, starring in The Nun II and Missing in 2023, and recently winning an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her one-episode stint in The Last of Us.

Sydney Sweeney had a number of smaller roles before she joined Euphoria, but her career as an actress and producer has blossomed since starring as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Sweeney earned two Emmy nominations in 2022, one for her performance in Euphoria and the other for her role in Season 1 of The White Lotus. In 2023, she received critical praise for her performance in Reality and co-produced and starred in the massively successful romantic comedy Anyone But You. This year she starred in Madame Web and the nunsploitation horror film Immaculate, which she also co-produced.

Though he had a lengthy, successful career prior to his role in Euphoria, Colman Domingo has also seen more widespread recognition following his powerful performance as Rue's sponsor Ali, for which he earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2022. Since then, he was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Rustin, cast as Joe Jackson in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, and is set to direct and star in a movie musical about the life of Nat King Cole. Dominigo has minimal screen time, but Ali plays an important role in Rue's life and journey to sobriety. Based on Euphoria's special episode "Trouble Don't Last Always", which solely features Rue and Ali in conversation, a reunion between the two of them in Season 3 would be especially compelling with the five-year time jump.

'Euphoria' Season 2 Left Too Many Loose Ends

In addition to the bonafide scheduling nightmare of wrangling so many in-demand actors back to the Euphoria set, it will be even more difficult to address all the unanswered questions and loose ends from Season 2. This will be especially challenging considering the aforementioned five-year time jump planned between the second and third seasons. It's an understandable decision given the production delays and limited availability of its cast, and the actors – most of whom are in their mid to late twenties – can't believably play high schoolers for much longer. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Elordi joked about his age by the time production picks back up, "I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?"

The five-year time jump will allow for greater character development for the Euphoria ensemble into young adulthood, but the question remains as to how Season 3 will be able to explain away some of the events of Season 2 that were left open-ended. By the season finale, Rue's suitcase full of unsold drugs she acquired from drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly) is still missing. Fez (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray's (Javon Walton) apartment is raided by police, leaving Ashtray dead and Fez arrested. Nate turns his father into the police, handing over a flash drive with all of Cal's (Eric Dane) explicit videos, though it's unclear whether this includes the video of Cal and Jules. If Season 3 picks up five years down the road, will these questions ever get answered?

Tragedy Struck 'Euphoria'

In July 2023, the cast and crew of Euphoria suffered the heartbreaking loss of Angus Cloud, who passed away at the age of 25. Cloud, who played Rue's friend and drug dealer Fez, became a fan favorite, especially with his extended role in Season 2, which featured his budding relationship with Lexi (Maude Apatow). Cloud was a talented young actor with a bright future who was also beginning to branch out from Euphoria, starring in Your Lucky Day and the upcoming horror film Abigail. Cloud was a major part of Season 2 and the last time we saw Fez, he was being held at gunpoint by the police, leaving his fate hanging in the balance. Following Cloud's death, Levinson had to completely reconfigure Season 3 because Fez was meant to be a major part of the season. Sadly, this wasn't the only loss suffered by Euphoria's cast and crew in 2023, as producer Kevin Turen later passed away in December from multiple heart issues.

Viewers Turned on Sam Levinson After 'The Idol'

Compared to the success of its first season, Euphoria Season 2 took a turn for the worse, leaving many fans dissatisfied with the minimized storylines of certain characters like Jules and Kat (Barbie Ferreira), and with the overall direction of the show. Opinions on showrunner Sam Levinson soured in 2023 thanks to the debacle that was The Idol, a series he co-created with Abel Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The short-lived series was mired in controversy months before it even aired thanks to an exposé from Rolling Stone detailing behind-the-scenes production nightmares, scrapped pornographic sex scenes, and a complete overhaul of the show's initial concept. Many fans of Euphoria were keen to tune in to Levinson's interim project between seasons, especially with big names like Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd (Tesfaye) attached, and its many controversies made it one of the most anticipated shows of the summer. The Idol was largely a disappointment, however. It was critically panned, picked apart by viewers, and subsequently canceled after its five-episode first season.

Levinson was making headlines even before The Idol drama, with articles from The Daily Beast in 2022 outlining a number of grievances from sources who worked on the crew of Euphoria Season 2, and reporting that Barbie Ferreira butted heads with Levinson and walked off set twice. Sources mainly complained about lack of organization, needlessly long shoots, and poor treatment of background actors. Ferreira reportedly argued with Levinson regarding the direction of her character, which led to Kat getting significantly less screen time in Season 2, and Ferreira later confirmed she would not return for Season 3.

In 2023, Levinson was also accused of ripping off the aesthetic of photographer and director Petra Collins, who worked on an early version of Euphoria but was never formally hired or credited. These controversies involving Levinson behind the scenes and Euphoria's significant production delays have made Season 3 less and less intriguing.

What's Next for Season 3 of 'Euphoria?'

According to the same Variety exclusive, the early drafts for Season 3 that Levinson presented to HBO were promising but it was Zendaya who took issue when she read the full scripts, offering her input regarding the direction of the show. When Levinson returned with revised scripts, HBO had its issues with them, including a storyline featuring Rue as a private detective. Zendaya even pitched her own idea, which involved Rue as a surrogate, but HBO passed on both. At this point, the fate of Season 3 is still up in the air while Levinson revises the scripts once again.

Euphoria Season 3 has the odds stacked against it. Too much time has passed, and its stars have become too popular to realistically wrap up the series in a satisfying way. It had a good run, becoming a cultural phenomenon and the second most-watched show in HBO’s history, behind only Game of Thrones. It launched Zendaya into superstardom and accelerated the careers of half a dozen talented young actors. It wouldn’t be the first time HBO cancelled a show before its time, and it’s hard to believe Season 3 would live up to fans' expectations after an already disappointing second season.

