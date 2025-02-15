Three years after Euphoria Season 2 concluded back in 2022, HBO has finally given fans something to look forward to with a first-look image of Zendaya for the highly anticipated third season. Despite their respective busy schedules, most of the show's primary cast members are also returning, now including Season 2's key cast member, Dominic Fike. However, while there really is no stopping Euphoria from coming back this time after several delays and cancelation rumors, some characters won't be back for Euphoria Season 3.

According to TVLine, Nika King (who played Leslie Bennett) and Algee Smith (who played Chris McKay) won't be returning for Season 3. There were rumors about Fike not returning as Elliot, especially since his name was left off the Euphoria Season 3 cast list released by HBO, though Variety has recently debunked them. The singer-songwriter appeared in Euphoria during the second season and was introduced as Rue Bennett's (played by Zendaya) new friend. Elliot, a love interest of both Rue and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), was a key character in Season 2. The character was often the cause of conflict between Jules and Rue's relationship in Season 2 and is expected to cause more rift between the two in the upcoming new season.

The Future of ‘Euphoria’ Is Gradually Dimming