The Big Picture Euphoria's third season faces delays due to scripts still being written by creator Sam Levinson.

Cast members allowed to pursue other opportunities as production on Season 3 stalls.

Season 3 expected for 2025 release, facing challenges with aging cast and teenage storylines.

Euphoria certainly isn’t living up to its title with fans as the HBO series has announced that filming on the drama’s third season is in almost as much trouble as the teens on the show. It’s been reported that the latest holdup falls on the shoulders of the project’s creator, Sam Levinson, as he’s still chugging away on scripts. Although the next batch of episodes is still expected to arrive in 2025, cast members have been granted permission to sign on for other gigs while they wait for Levinson to finish the next chapter in the story. In a statement to Deadline, HBO said, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

The news comes just shortly after Sydney Sweeney teased fans that cameras would be soon picking up to continue the story of Rue (Zendaya) and the rest of the students at East Highland High School. Unfortunately, that just doesn’t seem to be the case at this time, putting even more space in between the award-winning show’s second and third seasons. With a three year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 is on track to have the same amount of time pass with the production team running into a problem as the kids start to look even older and more out of place in a high school setting than they already did in 2019. Again, Levinson, who recently brought the world another Euphoria-like title alongside The Weeknd in last year’s widely divisive series, The Idol, says that the project is still on track for a 2025 release although we imagine it will be a bit later in the year than fans were hoping.

Along with Zendaya and Sweeney, Euphoria also features young and promising stars including Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Alexa Demie (Waves), Maude Apatow (The King of Staten Island), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Storm Reid (The Last of Us), musician Dominic Fike, and more. While many of the younger cast members were already gaining tracks in Hollywood, with some like Zendaya already established before the series hit the network, their performances in Euphoria opened up doors into more adult-based content, further rocketing them to success.

What Will Play Out In Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’?

There are a lot of factors currently up in the air with what we can expect from the third season of Euphoria. Levinson has previously teased that it will be one of massive growth and almost a sink or swim dynamic at play for Zendaya’s Rue as she navigates “what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” Meanwhile, not only will the characters be grappling with the loss of their friend, Fez, but the actors are still deeply mourning the loss of breakout star, Angus Cloud. News broke last summer that the actor - just 25 years old - had passed away, leaving a giant hole in the heart’s of fans and loved ones. Last season leaned heavily onto the touching and uplifting romance between Apatow’s Lexi and Cloud’s Fez, so we’re not ready to have our hearts break all over again with Cloud’s absence from the show in Season 3.

As for now, you can catch up with the first two seasons as well as the two special episodes in between on Max. Stay tuned for more information surrounding the start of production on Euphoria.