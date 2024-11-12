It’s been nearly three years since the last episode of Euphoria aired, and now fans of the series finally have the first tangible update to cling to. During a recent HBO/Max Event, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 will indeed begin filming in mid to late January 2025 and that it will consist of eight episodes. Bloys also confirmed that he has seen the scripts for Season 3, but he did not elaborate or provide any details on them. This news comes not long after rumors began swirling that, after years of production issues, Euphoria had been axed and HBO would not be moving forward with a third season. This is thankfully not true, and now Euphoria just took one major step closer to returning to our screens.

Euphoria follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), an addict who is fresh out of rehab struggling to stay clean and figure out what she wants to do with her life. Everything changes for Rue when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who moved to town after her parents divorced. Euphoria has served as an introduction to many of the biggest and brightest young stars in the entertainment industry, including Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the series, as well as Sydney Sweeney, who is famous for her role as Cassie Howard. Elordi recently starred alongside Barry Keoghan in Saltburn at the end of last year and Sweeney closed out 2023 opposite Glen Powell in Anyone But You before appearing in Madame Web earlier this year.

What’s Coming Up for the Stars of ‘Euphoria’?

Zendaya is the definition of booked and busy, as she was recently confirmed to star in Christopher Nolan’s next film alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, and she’ll also reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two, which will reportedly begin filming in early 2026. She’s also expected to return as MJ in Spider-Man 4, which will shoot next year and be released on July 26, 2026. Sweeney is filming an untitled Christy Martin biopic where she’ll star as the titular boxer, and Elordi will star opposite Margot Robbie in the next adaptation of Wuthering Heights. He’ll also feature alongside Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth in Frankenstein, the next film from Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro.

Euphoria Season 3 will begin production in January. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first two seasons of Euphoria on Max.

